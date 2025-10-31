Tay Ying and Wu Sihan kick off honeymoon with trip to Barcelona

Local actress Tay Ying and celebrity chef Wu Sihan are enjoying their honeymoon to the max, kicking it with a three-day trip to Barcelona.

In an Instagram post yesterday (Oct 30), 29-year-old Tay Ying wrote: "Barcelona vlog. Off to our next destination!"

She also uploaded a photo on Tuesday of herself and Sihan, 33, onboard, what appears to be, a first-class flight.

"It's been a year of life-changing events for us. Here's to the next adventure: Our honeymoon. Guess where we decided to go," she wrote.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DQVsEMFEVT1/?igsh=MWVjcTkyYnczMDNrZw==[/embed]

Filming a get-ready-with-me as she recounted the trip, she said: "Today is our third and final day in Barcelona. We arrived two days ago and it was a really long journey because we had to transit in London before coming to Spain. It's about 7.30am here in Barcelona which is almost 2pm in Singapore."

She shared that since it was their first time in Barcelona, they "did some of the touristy stuff", including a guided tour of the Sagrada Familia - the largest unfinished Catholic church in the world, designed by Antoni Gaudi.

She added they mostly ate seafood but it was something else that tickled their tastebuds.

"There were a few seafood places that were nice but what impressed us was actually the gelato there. We came across two really good places and they had unique flavours like chilli chocolate and passion fruit mint coffee in one."

She continued to talk about their shopping adventures and said that she bought a portable hair straightener there.

"I realised that none of my hair tools work here for some reason, but the highlight of buying this hair straightener was going into Sephora."

She was referring to the Sephora retail concept store in Barcelona which has an entrance disguised as a red-coloured slide that leads into the outlet.

The couple also rented a car to travel around, noting that "parking here is not cheap and it's not the easiest".

Ending off her vlog, Sihan appeared onscreen next to her as she revealed they were heading on a road trip to San Sebastian and had a six-hour drive ahead of them.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DQbXIpGihgf/?hl=en[/embed]

Sihan proposed to Tay Ying in 2024, but the celebrity couple only announced their engagement on social media earlier this year.

They held a betrothal ceremony in May and tied the knot later in June at Orchard Hotel, the same venue as Tay Ying's actor parents Hong Huifang and Zheng Geping.

[[nid:724659]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com