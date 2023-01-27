Are Hyuna and Dawn back together?

Taylor Swift may have sung "we are never, ever getting back together" but the reverse could be true for former couple Hyuna and Dawn.

The two K-pop idols, who made their relationship public in 2016 and even faced backlash from their label for the decision, got engaged in February last year before calling it quits in November.

Back then, Dawn hit back against falsified screenshots that made it seem that he was accusing Hyuna of cheating.

"I'm going to sue the cowardly, dirty, pitiful person who spread these lies," the 28-year-old wrote.

But there may be hope yet, according to South Korean publication News1 who reported earlier today (Jan 27) that the couple may be back together.

According to insider sources, the two "did not hide their affection for each other, accompanying each other to the film sets and overseas schedules".

Fans had already speculated a rekindling of their romance after Hyuna, 30, shared a new lip piercing on her Instagram on Jan 7 — the same piercing Dawn sports.

At the time, a representative for Hyuna told South Korean media that they were not together again but simply "good colleagues and friends, eating together and getting along well".

That's not the only thing that's new with Dawn, because the former Pentagon band member shared an Instagram post about a "new place" (he left Psy's agency P Nation last August) and "new music" yesterday.

Hyuna, be it as a good friend or more, commented with a set of fire emojis.

