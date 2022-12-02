‘She’s still someone I cherish’: Dawn threatens legal action over ‘lies’ about breakup with Hyuna

It seems like the good times never last.

K-pop power couple Hyuna and Dawn have broken up after six years together.

Despite the two having parted ways, Dawn (formerly of boy band Pentagon) had to take to Instagram yesterday (Dec 1) to address malicious rumours about Hyuna and their breakup.

“I’ll keep it brief,” Dawn, 28, wrote in his Instagram post. “I did not write this, and I’m going to sue the cowardly, dirty, pitiful person who spread these lies.”

On the second slide, he shared the screenshot of a photo edited to look like he had accused Hyuna of cheating on him.

The fake post read: “Hyuna hid and lied about her past. She also secretly met with other men while we were dating.”

The edited photo also alleged that Hyuna had hidden a child from a pregnancy while in high school, and that she had gotten an abortion.

Dawn continued: “Even if we have broken up, she’s still someone I cherish, she is the most honest and respectable person I have ever known, and she will always be my favourite artiste.

“Please, don't live like this. Put your precious time to use somewhere else."

Hyuna, a former member of the girl groups Wonder Girls and 4Minute, broke the news of their breakup Wednesday on Instagram.

The 30-year-old wrote: “We broke up. We decided to remain good friends and colleagues from now on. Thank you always for your support and for looking over us fondly.”

This came as a shock to fans as the couple had gotten engaged back in February.

Sharing photos of matching opal rings, Dawn wrote on his Instagram: “Marry me.” Hyuna commented: “Of course, my answer is yes” and reposted the photo on her own account at the time.

Hyuna hesitant about marriage

Despite her initial agreement to Dawn’s proposal, Hyuna appeared on the talk show Radio Star in July and seemed hesitant about getting married.

She said: “Dawn proposed to me a few months ago, but I feel like I don't want to get married. There seems to be a lot of things to take care of.”

In contrast, Dawn had said on the same talk show a week earlier: “We haven't decided on the date [for the wedding] yet, but our personalities are such that we could get married next week if we wanted to.”

The couple had been dating since May 2016, though their relationship was only confirmed in 2018, resulting in their music label Cube Entertainment initially terminating their contracts.

While the backlash from fans caused the company to backtrack on their statement, Hyuna and Dawn both left the agency, with Dawn also leaving K-pop group Pentagon.

They joined Psy’s music label P Nation in 2019 and released their duet extended play album 1+1=1 in September 2021.

