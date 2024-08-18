Ariel Lin in Singapore, visits Stella Ng's baby during his 100-day celebration

Even after decades, the friendship between Taiwanese actress Ariel Lin and former Singaporean pop star Stella Ng appears to be going strong.

Ariel is believed to have visited Stella and her newborn son in Singapore recently.

In multiple Instagram Stories yesterday (Aug 17), Stella, 43, posted photos of her friends, including Ariel, 41, taken together with her son, Elliot, also known as Elly.

Stella wrote in the caption for two of her Stories: "All the aunties fussing over Elly" and "Thank you for coming to see Elly and mommy!!"

Stella and Ariel worked together in Chinese movie Kung Fu Girls, which was released in 2003.

In her post, Stella also wrote: "Happy 100 days Elly Belly! You are such a joyous addition to our lives! We love you so much!!"

Stella shares Elliot, who was born on Mother's Day, with her British husband, Jon, whom she married last November. She also has an 11-year-old son Ashton from a previous marriage who currently lives in Japan with his father.

Ariel was also spotted in Johor Bahru, when a bagel cafe posted a photo of their staff together with her and actress June Tsai on Aug 16.

The caption on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu read: "OMG, OMG, superstars visited our bagel cafe yesterday. Ariel and June, you are so beautiful!"



Responding to netizens' comments, the cafe wrote that Ariel had come to Singapore for personal reasons and that she'd decided to head to Johor Bahru for a day trip.

