Ayden Sng ranks 3rd in world's 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2025, Glenn Yong at 20th

Like a little treat to wrap up the year, TC Candler has released its 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2025.

Published on YouTube on Sunday (Dec 28), the list saw local actors Ayden Sng and Glenn Yong ranked third and 20th respectively.

This marks Ayden's third time on the list - the 32-year-old was first featured in 2023 at 14th place, then placed ninth the following year. His success this year could be attributed to his increasing popularity in China, where he recently starred in Chinese dramas Perfect Match (2025) and Feud (2025).

He also participated in the reality show Smile at You, where he operated a cafe in Harbin with four others and introduced Milo Dinosaur to its menu.

Glenn, 29, has been featured in the list four times, starting in 2022 at 62nd place, 75th in 2023 and 35th in 2024.

Most memorably, at fifth place is late Chinese actor Yu Menglong, whom TC Candler paid tribute to by promoting a petition for transparency in the circumstances of his death, as well as the protection of human rights.

A netizen wrote in the YouTube comments: "A huge thank-you to TC Candler for speaking up for Menglong! They even included the petition information in their video description. His fans are always here. Keep striving, grow towards the sun!"

Topping the list at first place is Chinese singer-actor Zhang Zhehan, 34, followed by Australian actor Jacob Elordi, 28, who starred in the Netflix film Frankenstein (2025).

Zhehan faced a widespread boycott in China in 2021 after photos of him visiting Japan's controversial Yasukuni Shrine in 2018 and 2019 were circulated.

Others in the list include Chinese actors Song Weilong (at 99th place), Dylan Wang (88th), Hou Minghao (81st), Wang Yibo (52nd), Xiao Zhan (42nd), Tian Xuning (37th) and Wang Xingyue (32nd).

Hong Kong singers Anson Kong and Keung To from the boy band Mirror ranked 24th and 12th respectively.

K-pop idols who made it into the list include Ateez's San (92nd), NCT's Taeyong (87th), Stray Kids' Felix (83rd), Bang Chan (68th) and Hyunjin (18th), Cortis' Keonho (77th), The Boyz's Juyeon (75th), TXT's Beomgyu (70th), Zerobaseone's Zhang Hao (56th), Seventeen's Mingyu (55th), Enhypen's Jake (46th) and Ni-ki (10th), Riize's Wonbin (44th) and Shotaro (35th), Astro's Cha Eun-woo (33rd) and finally, BTS' Jimin (60th), Jungkook (14th) and V (7th).

Canadian singer-songwriter Henry Lau ranks 50th, marking his debut in the list.

Thai actors on the list include Win Metawin (95th) and Keng Harit (40th). Burmese model-actor Paing Takhon, who was first in the 2021 list, ranked 22nd this year.

Separately, TC Candler also released its list of The 100 Most Beautiful Faces on the same day, which ranks female celebrities.

In first place is Blackpink's Rose, who has been on the list for seven years. This year, the 28-year-old jumped six spots in the ranking from 2024, while her fellow group members Jisoo, Lisa and Jennie also came in at 11th, 22nd and 46th respectively.

In second place is American actress Sydney Sweeney, 28, who recently faced backlash for her appearance in American Eagle's controversial jeans ad. The tag used by TC Candler seemed to reflect it, writing: "Dominant housekeeping jeans."

Thai singer Pharita from the popular K-pop group BabyMonster, came in third.

No female Singapore celebrities were included in this year's list.

