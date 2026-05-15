Ayden Sng leaves Mediacorp

Ayden Sng has left Mediacorp's The Celebrity Agency (TCA).

TCA announced his departure in an Instagram post on Friday (May 15), stating that his contract has concluded.

"During his time with us, he has taken on many memorable roles, winning hearts locally and across the region. We wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career and look forward to future opportunities to collaborate."

Fellow actors Romeo Tan, Chantalle Ng, Priscelia Chan and Benjamin Tan were seen showering supportive comments for him on TCA's post.

Ayden, who turns 33 in November, recently signed with Major Entertainment, an agency in China, and is starring in the Chinese boys' love (BL) drama Double Helix.

He became a full-time Mediacorp artiste in May 2019, and is best known for his roles in local dramas such as Loving You (2020), The Unbreakable Bond (2022) and All That Glitters (2023), which won him The Show Stealer at Star Awards 2024.

He renewed his contract with Mediacorp in 2021 and in 2023, he was announced as one of three actors from TCA who would be represented by China's Huanyu Entertainment for opportunities there.

He has since taken on supporting roles in Chinese historical comedy series Perfect Match (2025) and xianxia drama Feud (2025). He was also a participant in iQiyi's reality show Smile at You (2025), where he operated a cafe with his team members.

With TCA hinting at "future opportunities to collaborate", Singapore fans need not worry as Ayden may still appear in local dramas. Actors such as Andie Chen and Felicia Chin, who are no longer signed with Mediacorp, have continued to take on roles from the broadcaster and have also appeared at the annual Star Awards after their departure.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com