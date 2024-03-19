Battle for Star Awards votes begins: Chantalle Ng promises lunch date with her top 5 voters

With the nominations for Top 10 Most Popular Male and Female Artiste and Most Popular Rising Star out, Star Awards season is in full swing.

Last year, we saw artistes get creative when asking for votes, with some offering free ice cream and others upping the game with yacht rides or even trips overseas.

This year, actress Chantalle Ng has promised to go on a lunch date with her top five voters.

"Happy to have been nominated for Top 10 & Best CP with (All That Glitters co-star) Desmond Tan," the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram yesterday (March 18). "I've decided to hold an exclusive lunch with my top five supporters this Star Awards."

"I wanna have lunch with you," responded Tasha Low, a fellow Top 10 nominee.

Veteran actress Lin Meijiao, Chantalle's mum, commented with praying hands and heart emojis.

Chantalle's fan club shared the rules for voters on their Instagram account.

They asked fans to send a screen recording of themselves voting for Chantalle to a Telegram account provided "starting from the email log-in page" with the time shown on the screen.

Fans are asked to show themselves voting 10 times for Chantalle for Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste as well as once for Best CP, and the fan account says that submitting votes from multiple accounts each day is allowed.

"See you, top five supporters," Chantalle commented on the post with a red heart emoji.

Chantalle is facing some tough competition for the popularity award, with the other shortlisted artistes including veteran stars — including Hong Huifang, Irene Ang and Belinda Lee — and fellow young artistes, including Bonnie Loo, Carrie Wong, Fang Rong and Hazelle Teo.

Desmond, 37, is also a nominee for Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste alongside names such as Guo Liang, James Seah, Jeffrey Xu, Jeremy Chan, Nick Teo, Marcus and Pornsak.

For the Best CP award, Chantalle and Desmond are up against Jeremy Chan and Pan Lingling (also from All That Glitters), Richie Koh and He Yingying (Cash on Delivery), Richie and Boon Hui Lu (Till The End) and Rui En and Kim Jae-hoon (Oppa Saranghae!).

