'Keep the votes coming please': Ann Kok giving away ice cream ahead of Star Awards

Local actress Ann Kok is giving away 100 scoops "as an appreciation" to her fans who have been voting for her in the Star Awards, which will be held this Sunday (April 9).

She announced the giveaway on Instagram on March 30 in collaboration with Cold Flings.

Fans are entitled to one free scoop of the dessert shop's dark chocolate collagen + probiotics flavour if they follow their and Ann's Instagram accounts and also 'like' her giveaway post. Then they need to head down to the store to show proof of the above and redeem their scoop.

The giveaway started yesterday and will continue until Thursday (April 6).

Ann is nominated for the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste award, an accolade she won for the ninth time back in 2021. If she clinches it again, she will receive the All-Time Favourite Artiste award.

"So do keep the votes coming please," she added in her post.

'It's fine if it doesn't violate the law'

While Ann is vying for the Top 10 Most Popular Female award, her colleague Marcus Chin is hoping to get third time lucky in the male category.

Last month, he announced that he was giving away package tours: A seven-day-five-night trip to South Korea worth about $4,000 and an eight-day-seven-night trip to Shanghai and the Jiangnan region in China worth $2,500.

The 69-year-old upped the ante with a second giveaway later that month: Five pairs of tickets for a yacht cruise.

Unlike Ann, whose giveaway only requires likes and follows on Instagram, Marcus requires fans to vote for him in the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste award category and send the proof to a number.

While the tactic may raise some eyebrows, Marcus explained: "It's fine if it doesn't violate the law. It's just that people support me and I'd like to give back to them.

"Besides, if every artiste were to do the same thing as me, wouldn't the entertainment industry become very lively?"

While the winners for the Top 10 Most Popular categories will be announced on April 9, Marcus has already clinched the Best Radio Programme for the third time in a row in this year's Star Awards.

He, alongside co-hosts Mark Lee, Dennis Chew and Chen Biyu, won the award for their morning show The Breakfast Quarter on Love 972.

Star Awards 2023 will be livestreamed on April 9 where performance awards including Best Actor and Best Actress will also be presented.

