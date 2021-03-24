Best Netflix movies to watch right now in Singapore

The best binge-worthy Netflix movies in Singapore to help you escape reality

With borders still months away from reopening and an ever-dwindling list of things to do , we’re always looking for another way to keep boredom at bay. So we thought, what better way to keep entertained than with a good ol’ fashion TV binge?

Lure some of your best mates over with a spread of their favourite snacks, and work your way down this list of best Netflix movies in Singapore.

Best Netflix animated movies: Be transported to another world

It may be easy to gloss over-animated shows in favour of other options but that would mean missing out on tons of amazing films! Unlike popular belief, ‘cartoons’ aren’t just for children.

In fact, some of these animations available on Netflix Singapore are heavy with adult themes — so proceed with caution when screening them with the little ones around .

1. The Breadwinner

Why we recommend: Of course, there are animated films that are great for both the young and old. The Breadwinner is a tough but important watch that highlights the challenges of an 11-year-old girl living in Taliban-governed Afghanistan who uses her abilities in storytelling to find strength in the midst of turmoil.

Rotten tomatoes rating: 95 per cent

Movie duration: 1 hour 34 minutes

2. Big Fish & Begonia

Why we recommend: This film was the brainchild of Chinese directors Liang Xuan and Zhang Chun who managed to turn their short film into a full feature thanks to crowdfunding.

If you’re a fan of Avatar: The Last Airbender or The Legend of Korra , you’ll love this little-mermaid-esque tale that follows a girl from a mystical realm who transforms into a dolphin to explore the human world. There, she meets a young man — of course, trouble soon ensues.

Rotten tomatoes rating: 91 per cent

Movie duration: 1 hour 45 minutes

3. If Anything Happens I Love You

Why we recommend: Is it truly better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all? This 2021 Oscar Nominee may just be a short 12 minute animation, but what it lacks in length it more than makes up for in feels.

This emotional tale about the resilience of the human spirit follows two parents as they struggle to pick up the pieces after a tragic event changes their lives forever.

Rotten tomatoes rating: 92 per cent

Movie duration: 12 minutes

Best Netflix horror movies to get the chills

I hold horror movies near and dear to my heart because they have a way of drawing out emotions that no other genre is capable of doing. While there’s a time and place for cheap jump scares and senseless storylines — we’re here for the chill-inducing slow-burners that’ll haunt you long after the credits roll.

1. The Witch

Why we recommend: Before Anya Taylor-Joy mastered the game of chess, she played the role of a fervent Puritan in Robert Eggers’ atmospheric masterpiece The VVitch (No, it’s not a typo.)

The movie forces viewers to address uncomfortable issues surrounding the ideals of religion, family, loss and grief. Coupled with a killer soundtrack and claustrophobic visuals, this movie is a well-rounded, painstaking experience to behold.

Tip: Watch it with subs on unless you’re great with Early Modern English and/or are used to conversing in King James’ speak.

Rotten tomatoes rating: 90 per cent

Movie duration: 1 hour 32 minutes

2. The Ritual

Why we recommend: Fans of Norse mythology, this next one’s for you. The Ritual follows a bunch of college friends into the depths of the Scandinavian wilderness. In a bid to fulfil the travel wishlist of a friend they lost in a tragic incident, they powered through the forest despite their better judgment.

There, they are forced to deal with leftover anger, guilt and bitterness.

Rotten tomatoes rating: 73 per cent

Movie duration: 1 hour 34 minutes

3. The Platform

Why we recommend: Probably one of the all-time best Netflix originals, Spanish dystopian thriller The Platform addresses what true horror is. Not ghouls nor vampires, but human greed and selfishness. The movie begins with the protagonist waking up in a cell-like room, and he isn’t alone.

There’s both a cellmate as well as a giant hole in the middle. A platform with food is sent down every day to feed everyone in the tower through the hole, but here’s the catch: you’re at the mercy of the everyone else above you. And every month, you get shuffled.

One day you could be at level one…and the next, you could be right at the bottom.

Rotten tomatoes rating: 80 per cent

Movie duration: 1 hour 34 minutes

Best Netflix romantic comedies if you’re in the mood for love

It was Rotten Tomatoes who aptly pointed out the unique catch-22 that rom-coms had — “they are both beloved by their fans and often despised by jaded critics who review them”. And it’s not hard to understand why, especially in today’s context.

There’s nothing quite like a good modern-day fairytale to help you escape reality — and boy, do we need that!

1. Someone Great

Why we recommend: If you’re a fan of Gina Rodriguez be sure to add Someone Great to your watch list. This modern-day chick flick is realistic, albeit slightly glamorised, representation of the 21-st century.

It follows Jenny’s last adventure in NYC with her two best friends before she moves to San Francisco to get started on her dream job. There’s dancing and dress up — but, for the most part, it focuses on the tension between love, friendship and adulthood.

Rotten tomatoes rating: 82 per cent

Movie duration: 1 hour 32 minutes

2. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Why we recommend: Of course no cryfest is complete without one of Netflix’s latest feel-good rom-com. When it comes to young love and childhood sweethearts, don’t sleep on To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before .

Remember passing notes in class to your friends about your crush only to have it confiscated and read out loud? Well, take that and then times the mortifying horror by ten and you’ll feel Lara Jean Covey’s pain.

While the story in itself might not seem groundbreaking, it still proves to be a thoroughly enjoyable and refreshing watch.

Rotten tomatoes rating: 96 per cent

Movie duration: 1 hour 39 minutes

3. Always Be My Maybe

Why we recommend: Ah yes, nappy buddies reuniting and finding out they were always meant to be together all this time. Or not.

The sweet-and-funny Always Be My Maybe takes the age-old winning rom-com formula and serves it up with a twist, and a punchline — courtesy of Randall Park and Ali Wong. Also, Keanu Reeves is in it. Need I say more?

Rotten tomatoes rating: 90 per cent

Movie duration: 1 hour 42 minutes

