Heiress Kim Lim stresses on son's character-building, 'very chill' about his academics

Despite her constant grind as an entrepreneur, billionaire heiress Kim Lim is "very chill" when it comes to her son Kyden's studies.

In the newest episode of the YouTube talk show DNA with actress-host Rebecca Lim, 34-year-old Kim said she stresses more on character-building than academics.

"I'm not strict at all. At least, he must pass. I don't expect him to get A1… The most important [part] for me is character-building. The respect he gives people. I think this will go with him long term," she said, adding that academics can be "absorbed anytime".

Being rude is a "big no" for her.

"We are direct and straightforward but not rude," she said.

Kim, the daughter of Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim, was married to Kho Bin Kai from 2017 to 2020. They had Kyden, nine, before their divorce.

She married IT entrepreneur Leslie Leow in 2022 but they split after two months.

She gave birth to her second son in December 2024, conceived via IVF. His name and father have not been revealed publicly.

Kim, who runs haircare business Papilla and the Illumia spas and clinics, also shared how she has brought Kyden along to do charity work and finds he's well-mannered as a result.

"I don't want him to feel the pressure of going to school… I want him to enjoy school because he has to go anyway," she explained.

The one time she gave him a big lecture was when he was three. He had been rude to his grandmother and would slap his nanny as he "didn't know how to express his anger".

"I made him face the wall and stand until he fell asleep… I try not to punish [him] but sometimes, no choice," she said.

'I try not to spoil him'

Since the boy grows up in such a wealthy family, 39-year-old Rebecca asked Kim how she makes sure he has a "normal childhood".

"I don't spoil him too much… That's why I don't go to his school. When he was younger I spoiled him so now I try not to spoil him too much," she said.

She doesn't always let him fly first class: "I said to him, 'You have to learn to sit in economy class. I will throw him behind to make sure he will sit there."

If he wants it, he has to work for it, she stressed, recalling how her father taught her the same.

She shared that Kyden gets a "balance of both lives" with Kho, whom she said she's still on good terms with.

"He's a very good guy. He's a very good father. He brings Kyden back down to earth so there's a balance," she said.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com