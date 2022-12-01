'I may have been too eager to settle down': Kim Lim confirms split from second husband

Socialite Kim Lim has confirmed that her second marriage ended after two months in an exclusive magazine interview.

The 31-year-old only just tied the knot with IT professional Leslie Leow on Feb 22 after a whirlwind romance. The couple met through mutual friends and only started dating at the end of last year.

In June, all photos of Leslie disappeared from her Instagram account, sparking speculation that there was trouble in paradise.

Speaking to Icon Singapore in its December issue, Kim explained the reason behind the split — she and Leslie "got angry almost every day and they both ended up quarrelling".

As a result, she "suffered a lot of mental harm" due to "her husband's harsh words".

Describing Leslie as "gentle and considerate" before getting hitched, all that changed after marriage as he "became irritable and sometimes even lost control of his temper," she said.

In the end, the daughter of billionaire businessman Peter Lim felt that she "didn’t need to live in an unhappy marriage" as she doesn't "want to be a person who lives in the eyes of others".

Kim said that she has always been her own person and remains optimistic in finding her special someone.

She has paid a price for her two failed marriages, but it has made her understand herself better.

Kim credited her more tolerant nature now to the lessons learnt from her first marriage to Kho Bin Kai, with whom she has a five-year-old son, while her second marriage has taught her that it takes time to really know someone.

However, it still has been tough on her as she confessed to having a "rough time" after the split with Leslie as she had difficulty "showing [her] vulnerable side with her friends".

Not only that, Kim also admitted to spending quite a few nights "sleeping alone in the dressing room" since "there were so many memories of the two of [them] in the house".

And though "the last few months have been quite painful" for Kim, she did managed to squeeze in some much-needed me time on her solo travels to "relax in order to fight [her] depression".

Having had time to think, Kim felt that she "might have too eager to find a good partner to settle down".

Nonetheless, she is now pouring her energy into her business.

Kim is currently in Bangkok preparing to expand her beauty business overseas with Thailand being the first stop.

She runs a chain of the high-end beauty spas Illumia Therapeutics, aesthetic beauty clinics Illumia Medical as well as scalp care centres Papilla Haircare. She also has her own skincare product line IllumiaSkin by Kim Lim.

