Blackie Chen makes major change in counter-attack against #MeToo accuser and ex-protege Tina Chou

Last month, Blackie Chen joined the growing list of Taiwanese celebrities accused of sexual misconduct in the country's #MeToo movement.

On June 27, the 46-year-old TV personality and basketball entrepreneur was accused by his former-protege, Hey Girl's member Tina Chou (better known as Da Ya) of entering her hotel room and sexually harassing her.

Blackie then struck out against the 38-year-old's claims by posting a lawyer's statement on social media.

It read: "The accusations are untrue and have inflicted reputational damage and character assassination on me, and hence I have decided to lodge a civil suit against Tina.

"We request for Tina to make a compensation of NT$10,000,000 (S$435,000)."

Yesterday (July 24), Tina took to Facebook to share that Blackie had withdrawn his civil suit against her.

"Over nearly a month, since the #MeToo movement emerged, I've been the first victim to be sued," she wrote, detailing how she has been unable to sleep or eat, and has sought help for mental health.

"I received a notice of withdrawal from the court today," she added. "Believe that the truth cannot be challenged."

However, the withdrawal is not because Blackie has admitted to the sexual harassment, but because he wants to pursue a criminal case instead.

Blackie told the media through his agent: "I will not occupy or use public resources. I am following the advice of my lawyer and have filed a criminal complaint."

Tina's representatives declined to to comment on the criminal complaint.

'I want Tina to not be alone': Yuan Guo

Last month, singer-actress Yuan Guo also accused Blackie of sexual assaulting her while his wife Christine Fan was pregnant with their twins in 2015.

In a Facebook post, she claimed that Blackie had once grabbed her and placed her on his lap to ask her for a kiss. She also accused Blackie of inviting her to his residence at a later date, offering her whisky to drink, and carrying her off to bed.

The 34-year-old claimed that Blackie pressed her down on the bed and purportedly let her go once he saw her struggle and cry.

"There is no longer any issue of forgiveness," she added. "The only reason why I want to recount my story is for Tina to not be alone."

Christine, 47, took to Instagram to defend her husband then.

"I believe that my husband is an upright person. If one has integrity, one need not be afraid of false shadows," she wrote. "I love my husband and I will do my best to protect my family."

