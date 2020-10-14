Blackpink’s Jisoo: We needed to show a more honest side of ourselves

"Oh my gosh, I'm gonna cry," Rosé Park blurts, valiantly attempting to smile through the tears.

Nevertheless, her voice breaks as she recalls leaving her family in Australia in 2012 to pursue her K-pop dream. She was only 15 at that time. Before then, the longest she'd ever spent away from home was two weeks.

The emotional moment — rare for the usually polished and composed 23-year-old — is included in Blackpink's newest release.

Nope, not their record-breaking debut album that recently cemented their crown as the highest-charting Korean girl group on the US Billboard albums chart.

I'm talking about their Netflix documentary Blackpink: Light Up The Sky. Premiering today (Oct 14), the 119-minute film is chock full of never-before-seen footage of the quartet, whose other members are Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa.

Pulling back the curtain on one of K-pop's top girl groups

From Jennie's revelation of her struggle to "keep everything together" when faced with harsh criticism to the girls' confession that they thought only "100 people or 200 people" would turn up for their Coachella performance (they ended up attracting thousands to their tent), the documentary offers fans an unfiltered look at the girls' inner thoughts and insecurities.

"I didn't think that I would make it [into the group]. I was on the verge of letting go," the group's Thai-born dancer and rapper Lisa, 23, admits at one point. (Today, she's the most popular K-pop star on Instagram with a whopping 40.4 million followers.)

Lisa opens up about her pre-debut days in the documentary. PHOTO: Netflix

Blackpink's unprecedented candidness is no coincidence.

Speaking to international media at a virtual press conference yesterday, Jisoo, 25, explained: "We started out on this project thinking that we wanted to show a more honest side of ourselves, a more genuine side of ourselves.

"Through having heart-to-hearts and through very genuine and honest conversations, we were able to get to know each other even deeper and I think we realised just how much we mean to each other."

Vocalist Jisoo says the group wants to "share more" with their fans. PHOTO: Netflix

Between their curated social media feeds and precious few television appearances in their four-year career, it's no secret that the group's fans, collectively known as Blinks, have been starved for content.

They've even made their discontent known through protest trucks parked outside the group's management building, blasting their demands for more music, more variety show gigs, and more social media activity to anyone within earshot.

Well, it seems like Blinks' hunger might finally be satiated.

"For Blinks, we really wanted to share more of us with them, and that's why we started this project. And I think it was very needed for us," Jisoo shared.

A 10-year bond

PHOTO: Netflix

Of course, it isn't all doom and gloom. The film's heavier moments are interspersed with heartwarming clips of the girls reminiscing about their pre-debut life and goofing off together.

The girls, who spent an average of five years training together for their 2016 debut, are "like family" now, Jennie, 24, told reporters.

"We can just look one another in the eye and know immediately what we need to do for them and what we need to do for the team," she said, tearing up as she added, "Because we have this really special and strong teamwork, I think a lot of the fans are able to kind of experience that positive energy."

"Sometimes we are tired and sometimes we want to give up, but each time, we are together and we remind ourselves we are headed for the same goal," Jisoo also revealed.

Brutal competition and difficult trainee period

According to the girls, their sisterhood was forged as a result of the intense training they went through — 14-hour days packed with vocal and dance lessons, along with monthly performances and evaluations.

After every month's evaluation, they'd have to bid farewell to their friends who failed to make the cut.

Jennie recalls the girls' gruelling training and gets emotional as she talks about their bond. PHOTO: Netflix

With the brutal competition, it was hard to enjoy their trainee period at the time, Jennie admitted.

But when asked if she could offer some words of advice to her younger self, she responded: "I would like to say 'enjoy the moment' if I were to go back in time. I think not just me but for all of us.

"We often say to each other, we had a lot of fun back then. And we got so close to one another because of that time that we went through together. So I would like to say 'do well' and 'keep going' because you will become Blackpink."

Rosé fields questions at a press conference for Blackpink: Light Up The Sky on Oct 13. PHOTO: Netflix

With previously-unseen clips revealing the girls' childhood and pre-debut days — which director Caroline Suh said was painstakingly selected from "hundreds and hundreds of hours" of footage provided by their management company YG Entertainment — the documentary offers both the girls and fans the opportunity to retrace their journey to global superstardom.

For the girls, it was an opportunity to revisit moments that they'd forgotten, Jennie revealed.

"That brought back a lot of memories, from our trainee period to our debut, to today.

"We wanted to show all the hard work manifested on the glamorous stage of Blackpink while also sharing the more authentic moments off-stage that we didn't really get to share with the fans before."

Blackpink: Light Up The Sky is now available on Netflix.

