Blue Dragon Film Awards: Couples Binjin, Lee Kwang-soo and Lee Sun-bin share cute moments

The 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards presented in South Korea last night (Nov 19) was a star-studded affair; here is a recap on some of the memorable moments.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin win Best Actor and Actress

Celebrity couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, also known as Binjin, were the biggest winners last evening when they took home the Best Actor and Best Actress awards.

Hyun Bin, who won for his performance in biographical period film Harbin (2024), said in his winning speech that he had learnt and reflected a lot while working on the film. He also thanked his family, management company, fans and audiences of the film for their support.

The 43-year-old, who was recently in Singapore for the F1 Grand Prix, added: "Also to the people who give me the greatest strength just by being there, my wife Ye-jin and our son, I love both of you very much and am thankful to you.

Ye-jin, who was sitting in the audience, was seen giving him a hand heart.

Later, when Ye-jin was announced Best Actress, she looked shocked and as everyone applauded, Hyun Bin gave her a hug.

The 43-year-old, who was honoured for her performance in black comedy-thriller film No Other Choice (2025), said her first desire in her career was to win this award and expressed her appreciation for having her dream fulfilled a second time.

She won her first at age 27 for the movie My Wife Got Married (2008).

"Lastly, to the man I love most Kim Tae-pyung (Hyun Bin's real name) and our child, I wish to share this happiness with the both of you," Ye-jin added.

In addition to Best Actor and Actress, the couple, who married in 2022 and have a three-year-old son, also each received the fan-voted Chung Jung-won Popular Star Award alongside Lim Yoon-ah from Girls' Generation and Park Jin-young from Got7.

When actor-host Lee Je-hoon said this was his first time seeing a married couple going on stage together at an award ceremony, Ye-jin cheekily took a step closer to Hyun Bin and gave a peace sign while the latter smiled shyly.

Hyun Bin said: "I think the last time we won an award together was for (2019 K-drama) Crash Landing On You. To be able to stand on stage together again to receive an award, I felt really happy. Thank you everyone."

Lee Kwang-soo shares cute moment with actress girlfriend Lee Sun-bin

Actors Lee Kwang-soo and Kim Woo-bin were presenting the award for Best Director when the former and his actress girlfriend Lee Sun-bin shared a cute moment on stage momentarily.

As Kwang-soo, 40, and Woo-bin, 36, took a bow before the audience, the camera panned to Sun-bin sitting in the audience.

The 31-year-old Best New Actress nominee responded by cupping her hands around her eyes as a pair of makeshift binoculars to peer at her boyfriend on stage.

Kwang-soo and Woo-bin both burst into laughter together with the audience.

kwangsoo was trying so hard to take it seriously but he can’t contain his laughter when subin appeared on the screen 😆

pic.twitter.com/JZZUtJILgO — rach ꕥ (@luvbnjn) November 19, 2025

The lovebirds first met on variety show Running Man in 2016 and confirmed their relationship in 2018.

In a recent episode of variety show My Too Quirky Manager: Secretary Jin aired on Nov 7, Kwang-soo shared they have been together for about eight to nine years and are still doing well.

Actor Lee Seo-jin, 54, then teased him, saying couples usually either get married or break up after two years together and pressed him: "You've dated so long — are you getting married or breaking up?"

Kwang-soo retorted: "Why do you keep asking? We're not breaking up."

Lee Chae-min nervous attending his first Blue Dragon Film Awards

Hot new actor Lee Chae-min was visibly nervous when presenting Best New Director at the awards ceremony with actress Kim So-hyun.

The 25-year-old, who rose to fame recently in historical-romance drama Bon Appetit, Your Majesty (2025), was asked by So-hyun if he was nervous attending the awards for the first time.

He responded: "Yes, it really feels like my heart is about to burst out of my chest now. This is my first time standing before so many seniors [in showbiz]. I feel like I am inside a film scene. This is so exciting."

As Chae-min took several deep breaths and looked nervously around the audience, his endearing expression elicited chuckles from the audience.

(eng) kim sohyun and lee chaemin's cut for presenting the best new director award at the 46th blue dragon film awards 🖤 pic.twitter.com/sSeILyLwGq — 🍿 (@cikiyayatata) November 19, 2025

The Best Supporting Actor went to Lee Sung-min for his performance in No Other Choice (2025), while the Best Supporting Actress was given to Park Ji-hyun for mystery-thriller film Hidden Face (2024).

Ahn Bo-hyun received Best New Actor for his work in rom-com Pretty Crazy (2025) and Best New Actress was awarded to Kim Do-yeon for her role in comedy-horror film Idiot Girls & School Ghost: School Anniversary (2024).

Director Park Chan-wook clinched Best Director for No Other Choice, which also won Best Film, Best Music and Technical Award.

