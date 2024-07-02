Boy from Psy's Gangnam Style music video now 19, a singer himself

K-pop is popular around the world nowadays, but before BTS and Blackpink, many people's first introduction to the music came through Psy.

Despite already being a popular figure in South Korea and contracted to one of the 'big three' companies YG Entertainment at the time, Gangnam Style made the now-46-year-old a global name in 2012.

The song was eclectic and catchy, albeit annoying to some, and featured cameos from singer HyunA, host Yoo Jae-suk, and comedian Noh Hong-chul in the music video. It also became the first video to surpass one billion views on YouTube, a feat it achieved in five months.

A young boy dressed up as Psy also showed off his slick dance moves and endeared viewers, and Koreaboo recently reported that the child — Hwang Min-woo — is now 19, and a performer himself.

After being discovered on Korea's Got Talent in 2010 and appearing in Psy's video, it seems that Min-woo has kept pursuing the path of music with his Instagram posts and a YouTube video showing that he graduated from the School of Performing Arts Seoul earlier this year.

The school's alma mater includes notable K-pop stars such as idol-turned-actress Suzy, BTS' Jungkook, Exo's Kai, Oh My Girl's Arin and Hyunjin from Stray Kids.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JnR0z3t0Lvw&t=31s&ab_channel=%EB%A6%AC%ED%8B%80%EC%8B%B8%EC%9D%B4%ED%99%A9%EB%AF%BC%EC%9A%B0Litt[/embed]

Min-woo — who goes by the moniker "Little Psy" on his Instagram and YouTube profiles — shows that he's still got the moves by doing dance covers on TikTok, and appeared on the singing competition Mr Trot 2 in 2022.

His debut song, Oppa, was released in June 2023.

The song's title itself is a nod to Psy's chorus of "oppan (oppa is) Gangnam style" and Min-woo includes some of the lyrics and signature dance moves of the song in his new track.

His younger brother also plays Little Psy in the music video, or perhaps Little Min-woo this time.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n9uMNuzkd_M&ab_channel=%EB%A6%AC%ED%8B%80%EC%8B%B8%EC%9D%B4%ED%99%A9%EB%AF%BC%EC%9A%B0LittlePSYH[/embed]

