Carrie Wong explains why she might not stay in her new bachelorette pad often

Would you be able to leave your furry friend behind to live in a new home?

For local actress Carrie Wong, it seems to be a no.

During a recent interview with the 30-year-old, AsiaOne asked her about her new penthouse which is currently under renovation.

"I think it won't be done for another three to four months," she said, adding that she wouldn't be bringing all her belongings - and her pet - to the new home.

"I cannot bring my dog over, because if I'm working, she'll be alone… So she will still stay at my parents' house," Carrie said, adding that she's "overly attached" to the toy poodle named Gege (Chinese for princess).

She said she's been sleeping with her furry friend for 12 years and she would feel like a part of herself is "missing" if they parted: "I'm not sure how frequently I'll stay in my new house as long as my baby is around."

In a separate interview with AsiaOne early this month, she told us that she's aware she might have to deal with Gege's death in the near future.

"People will keep telling you that, 'Hey, your pet isn't very healthy and you've gotta be mentally prepared for them to… you know, leave us one day.' Many, many people can tell you this, but I don't think you can ever be really ready for it at that moment when it strikes you," she said then.

'I never expected this to be so tiring and tedious'

Carrie was speaking to us at her fashion pop-up store set up from scratch with Desmond Tan, Lee Teng and Hazelle Teo

Located at Pearl's Hill Terrace, the pop-up selling local celebs' pre-loved items is for a 2025 reality show #Mind Our Business, with all proceeds from the items sold going to the Goh Chok Tong Enable Fund.

The fund provides persons with disabilities with opportunities to actively contribute to society and lead socially integrated lives through financial aid and supporting their aspirations.

The four of them had to do everything on their own - from contacting their celebrity friends for item donation to labelling and determining the price.

[[nid:704295]]

Carrie recalled the process to be exhausting: "It was a brand new experience for me. I never expected this to be so tiring and tedious."

Though she's never done a business venture prior to this and has had thoughts of starting her own label, this experience appeared to be making her think twice.

She explained how they had to take photos of every single item and assess how to price them one by one.

[[nid:705814]]

"We took weeks to finish everything… I knew that starting a business is something that's not easy, but I didn't expect it to be so tedious," she reiterated, adding that she would not want to do this on her own.

However, looking at the store and seeing patrons walk in made her feel a "great sense of achievement".

"This whole area was empty. We had to unbox and set up all the chairs and stands ourselves one by one. We had to screw them together ourselves," she recalled.

"When I look at this, it's like, 'Wah, this is really our baby. It's hard work.'"

The store, which is located at 195 Pearl's Hill Terrace, #02-45, will operate from 1pm to 6pm on these days: Nov 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24.

A grand bazaar will be held on Dec 1 from 10.30am to 5.30pm.

#Mind Our Business will premiere on April 22 next year at 8pm on Channel 8 and will also be available on demand for free on Mewatch on the same day.

You can also catch Carrie in the drama Coded Love, now available on demand for free on Mewatch.

