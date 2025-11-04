Daughter dedicates birthday post to late Benz Hui: 'I'll just pretend you're at work'

One week after Benz Hui's death, his daughter Charmaine Hui has made a bittersweet birthday post in dedication today (Nov 4).

Taking to Instagram to share an old photograph of herself as a child posing cheekily with the beloved Hong Kong actor, the 28-year-old wrote: "Dad, today is your birthday. These days feel so unreal, may you be free now and go where you need to go with peace of mind.

"I'll just pretend you're at work - Team B is ready!

"I'm also grateful for the love and support from friends and relatives, as well as the condolences from many people I don't know. Please forgive me for not being able to thank you one by one, but I will remember all your concern.

"Life will never be the same without you, but I'll do my best to be strong because of you. I miss you and love you endlessly."

She added all of Benz's social media platforms will be retained so that fans could continue to enjoy titbits of his life.

Benz died aged 76 on Oct 28 from multiple organ failure due to cancer. He was a Singapore PR and married to Angeli Lung.

His funeral will be held on Nov 17 at the Po Fook Memorial Hall in Tai Wai, Hong Kong, and the cremation will take place the following day.

In line with Benz's wishes, his family will reportedly donate all the condolence money received to the Children's Cancer Foundation.

Many celebrities paid tribute to him, including Hong Kong stars Charmaine Sheh, Miriam Yeung, Charlene Choi and Nancy Wu, as well as local actors Collin Chee and Ben Yeo.

