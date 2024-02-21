Collin Chee explains why he treats girlfriend as his wife even though they 'don't intend to get married'

When local actor Collin Chee first received news that he would be starring in director Kelvin Sng's new movie King of Hawkers, he was very nervous and stressed.

It was his first role since returning to acting after a 27-year hiatus and also his first time acting for the silver screen.

Speaking to AsiaOne at the movie press conference yesterday (Feb 20), the 57-year-old revealed that it was his girlfriend who boosted his confidence.

"She encouraged me and told me, 'Don't be afraid, even if you fall down, you can get up again. What can you not do?'" Collin recalled.

Collin revealed in a report last year that he divorced his wife in 2019 after 22 years of marriage, which was something he "never expected". He also shared that he is dating an accountant. His girlfriend, also a divorcee, encouraged him to return to the entertainment industry.

Kelvin, who was in the interview, also told us that Collin's girlfriend is like his manager.

"She would always tell me, 'Do you think Collin can be a host? He can, right?' She is always promoting you," he laughed.

King of Hawkers centres around Zhang Nala (Dawn Yeoh), who returns to Singapore from Hong Kong with her daughter (Gini Zhang) to restart her life at her family-run bak chor mee stall after divorcing Li Guozhong (Collin).

Operating next to Nala's stall are others selling local food, such as Ah Lau's Cantonese Cuisine, run by Liu Derong (Hugo Ng) and Bestest Indian Food, which is operated by Raja (Das DD). When Guozhong's company organises a competition to buy over their recipes and businesses, the hawkers work together to retain their legacy.

Hong Kong actress Anita Chui, 35, who plays Collin's mistress Fiona in the movie, also shared a hilarious exchange she had with the couple while they promoted the movie in Kuala Lumpur last weekend.

"Collin's girlfriend really supports his artiste career. She even told him to act in R-rated films!" she said, while Collin laughed and told Kelvin to consider him if he has plans to film an arthouse film of that genre.

He added: "She also asked me why I didn't kiss Anita in one of the scenes. She would tell me to do these things. She is open about it, but most importantly, she said that when I want to do something, I must do my best."

About his girlfriend's unwavering support, Collin said: "I am really thankful to her, my wife".

On Valentine's Day this year, Collin posted an Instagram reel of them attending a wedding and taking photos at the altar.

When we asked if it was a marriage announcement, he shared: "We don't intend to get married… I think at our age, what's most important is to have a partner and just be happy together."

He also joked that if they do get hitched, then one of them would have to sell their HDB flat, which would be a loss.

Despite that, he readily acknowledges her as his life partner and calls her his wife among their friends.

"If I tell others that she is my girlfriend, they would think, 'You are so old and still have a girlfriend?' So I prefer to call her my wife," Collin added and she refers to him as her husband.

He also shared that his partner is a huge fan of TVB dramas and actors and was excited when she heard that he would be working with Hong Kong actor Moses Cheng and he likes being "influenced by her".

When Kelvin, Anita and Moses said that he is very blessed to have her, he agreed, saying: "Yes, I am very blissful".

The movie also stars veteran singer-actress Liu Lingling, local actors Ryan Lian, Asher Su and Filipino actor Kimson Tan. It will be released in cinemas on Feb 22.

