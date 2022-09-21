Daily roundup: Genevieve O'Reilly of Star Wars' Andor scored first acting job in Singapore - and other top stories today

1. E-Junkies: Genevieve O'Reilly of Star Wars' Andor scored first acting job in Singapore

It's always a treat (and a surprise) to hear of Hollywood actors who have a personal connection to Singapore....» READ MORE

2. Residents wake up to free Old Chang Kee from truck, others ask their MPs to step up

A very happy Tiktok user Jayrzzz (left) with his free brekkie.

PHOTOS: TikTok/Jayrzzz.cyril

Residents at Choa Chu Kang woke up to a very special breakfast delivery on Sunday (Sept 18)...»READ MORE

3. 'My neighbours ganged up against me': Man with 9 air-con units moves out of Sengkang flat

While Huang has moved out of his Sengkang flat, he did not bring the nine air-con units with him.

PHOTOS: Shin Min Daily News

This man's nine air-con units at home proved to be too cool for his neighbours...» READ MORE

4. 'Parenting isn't just dealing with your children': Qi Yuwu on protecting his kids in a changing world

Qi Yuwu, a father of two, shares his perspective on parenting and keeping the kids safe.

PHOTO: Instagram/Joanne Peh

Raising children is hard enough as it is, but this actor knows he must go beyond just caring for them...»READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com