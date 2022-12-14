Desmond Tan seeks advice from fans after laptop and all cash stolen in Italy, gets victim-blamed

When misfortune strikes in a foreign country, where and who can you turn to for help?

Desmond Tan revealed in an Instagram Story on Monday (Dec 12) night that his belongings were stolen while on holiday.

"My backpack just got stolen from me on a train in Italy," the 36-year-old actor wrote. "Just want to send out a reminder to folks who are travelling during this period to be extremely careful."

Desmond said the theft left him short of his laptop and all his cash for the trip, as well as "many other stuff that are easier to replace".

His following post then asked fans: "For folks who have had similar experiences, could you share with me what to do when I make a police report and what else I should do now?"

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram Story/Desmond Tan

But his earnest request fell on deaf ears for a small handful of users, who blamed him for the incident.

Under a recent Instagram post where he can be seen wearing fashionable clothing in Italy, one user wrote: "Bro, you're indirectly telling the Italians, 'Come rob me!' Sharon Au is a classic case. Lesson learnt — try not to be loud and flashy especially when you're abroad!"

Former actress Sharon, 47, is living in France and her home was burgled in May this year.

Said another: "Look at the way you're dressed… obviously [you'll] become the target in Italy! Blame no one but yourself!"

"Why lament about being robbed? Everything about this photo series screams, 'I'm an easy target!'" one also queried.

The victim-blaming didn't stop there and one user even brought up a past incident.

One comment stated, in all caps: "Why didn't you learn your lesson from your previous one? You should never put your cash/valuable items inside your bag or luggage or even car! That is [what] the pickpocket [looks] for."

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Desmond Tan

In March 2020, Desmond was robbed of his mobile phone in Bali.

When recollecting the event to AsiaOne at that time, he said that four men on two motorcycles had surrounded him while he was riding his own motorcycle with his friend.

He tried to avoid them but his friend warned against it, saying that things could get dangerous if he tried to run.

One of the assailants then grabbed his mobile phone and the quartet fled.

He had deliberated keeping quiet about the event after seeing the victim-blaming that had happened to other tourists, but decided to share his personal experience anyway.

"I was quite sceptical in terms of the response I might get from naysayers, but I feel that I want to bring this story across to more people," he had said, also understanding that some might still blame him for not being sufficiently careful.

And although he received some unkind messages this time around, it seems like some constructive advice and anecdotes did manage to reach Desmond.

When AsiaOne contacted Desmond yesterday, he said in a statement sent through his manager: "Thank you everyone who has reached out to me to share their experiences and good advice on how to handle this situation. It was really helpful and encouraging to get help from home!

"Just want to let everyone know that my wife and I are safe. We have made the necessary reports and received help from friends. Be extra vigilant when you are enjoying your holiday! Blessed holiday season for all!"

