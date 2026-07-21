Edmund Chen completes 1-day jail term, picked up by family members

Edmund Chen completed his one-day jail term at Changi Prison last night (July 20).

The 64-year-old former actor, whose real name is Tan Kai Yuan, began serving his prison sentence after a partially successful appeal at the High Court yesterday. He was previously sentenced to five days in jail and a five-year driving ban for careless driving.

While his jail term was shortened to one day, his driving ban still stands.

Outside the prison after his release at about 9.40pm, Edmund told Lianhe Zaobao in a report published today that he felt "regretful".

"Luckily, the rider is in the process of recovering. I would like to apologise to him and his family members. I have also learned from this experience that I shouldn't lower my guard down when driving," he added.

Edmund was picked up by a young man in a baseball hat and mask, believed to be his son Chen Xi, who held his hand and led him to a black car at the side of the road.

The Chinese daily also noticed a young woman, believed to be Edmund's daughter Yixin, getting off the front seat of the car as he approached and moved to sit at the back, while Edmund sat at the front.

This comes after the court session yesterday, where Justice Hri Kumar Nair found the sentence handed down by the lower court to be "excessive", according to CNA's report yesterday.

He added that Edmund had done all he could reasonably do after the collision, stopping his car promptly, assisting the victim and cooperating with the authorities.

On March 4, 2025, Edmund was driving along Ayer Rajah Expressway towards Central Expressway when he slowed down unnecessarily, almost coming to a stop, before making an abrupt lane change to his right.

He was accused of not keeping a proper lookout on his right, resulting in a collision with a motorcycle overtaking his car.

The 21-year-old motorcyclist suffered multiple injuries, including a wrist fracture which required surgery and 99 days of hospitalisation leave.

On Jan 29, Edmund was sentenced to five days in jail and disqualified from driving for five years over careless driving at the State Courts, but he appealed against his sentence a few days later, which was granted a suspension while pending the outcome of his appeal.

His bail was also raised from $10,000 to $15,000.

In March, the State Courts granted his application for bail extension and permission to travel overseas in mid-March for business and from mid-April to early May to attend Chen Xi's wedding in Japan.

During the appeal session yesterday, Edmund's lawyer Senior Counsel Abraham Vergis requested a $5,000 fine to replace the jail term.

He also pointed out that the victim's injuries were on his hands and wrist, not vital areas on his body. The surgery that the victim underwent was also not complex and his overall injuries were not sufficient to warrant imprisonment.

He added that Edmund suffered severe psychological trauma after the incident and may not drive again, according to Lianhe Zaobao's report.

After assessment, Justice Hri Kumar ultimately cut Edmund's prison sentence from five days to one day.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com