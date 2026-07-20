Edmund Chen to serve 1 day in jail after appealing against sentence for careless driving

Edmund Chen, 64, will serve one day in jail instead of five days after appealing against his sentence for careless driving.

The former actor, identified as Tan Kai Yuan in court documents, had a partially successful appeal, CNA reported today (July 20). But his five-year driving ban still stands.

Before the hearing, Edmund told Lianhe Zaobao reporters that he and his family had not slept well, adding that he was "very scared".

However, Edmund said he was mentally prepared to serve his jail term after the hearing ended, adding that he brought along a five-day supply of medication.

Careless driving

On March 4, 2025, Edmund was driving along Ayer Rajah Expressway towards Central Expressway when he slowed down unnecessarily, almost coming to a stop, before making an abrupt lane change to his right.

He was accused of not keeping a proper lookout on his right, resulting in a collision with a motorcycle overtaking his car.

This caused the 21-year-old motorcyclist to suffer multiple injuries, including a wrist fracture which required surgery and 99 days of hospitalisation leave.

On Jan 29, Edmund was sentenced to five days in jail and disqualified from driving for five years over careless driving at the State Courts.

Several days later, the former actor appealed against his sentence and changed his legal team from Invictus Law's Josephus Tan and Cory Wong to Contigo Law's Kelvin Ong and Dickson Chew.

Edmund was granted a suspension by the State Courts while pending the outcome of his appeal. His bail was also raised from $10,000 to $15,000.

A month later, the State Courts granted Edmund's application for bail extension and permission to travel overseas in mid-March for business and from mid-April to early May to attend his son Chen Xi's wedding in Japan.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com