Eleanor Lee reflects on last 2 years: 'Y'all love to say I'm a rotten apple like my mum. That's a compliment'

Eleanor Lee has looked back at the past two years in a new Instagram post as she signifies a new beginning in her showbiz career in China.

In a post yesterday (July 28), the China-based Singaporean singer-actress wrote: "In the past two years, I witnessed plenty of changed attitudes and behaviours and people revealing their true selves.

"I am grateful to everyone who left, those who didn't trust me, disliked me and those who denied me opportunities. You are my motivation. But please, do not appear in my life again as I won't entertain you again."

The 26-year-old recalled she made a vow at her primary school graduation ceremony to succeed. Back then, she insisted on attending the event on her own, telling her mum, local host Quan Yi Fong, that she would be home in a short while.

Eleanor continued: "I wanted to put on a show for everyone who bullied me and I did make something of myself, but I hit a rough patch, a major hurdle in my life.

"I believe plenty of 'demons' surfaced, eager to watch me make a spectacle of myself. Y'all love to say I'm a rotten apple like my mum. But that's a compliment to me. I am honoured to be like her, because she is a strong and resilient woman.

"Despite being trampled on and scorned by so many, she remained strong, kept loving the world and kept living! My mum taught me that if I fall, I should pick myself up from the same spot. I don't need any consolation or support."

She ended her post telling her supporters to give her a little more time, promising them that she will shine brightly again and work hard for their sake.

Eleanor, who debuted in China showbiz in 2014, was caught in a controversy in April 2025 after an audio clip allegedly of her calling China nationals "stupid" was leaked online.

While she and her agency refuted the allegations, the clip angered patriotic Chinese netizens. The controversy also led to former local celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee revealing his fallout with Eleanor and Yi Fong in an explosive livestream in May 2025. The latter subsequently responded that his criticism has "no effect" on her.

In the same month, Eleanor's former assistant, only known as Xiao Pang, confessed to maliciously editing and leaking the audio clip and apologised to her in a Weibo post.

Xiao Pang was ordered by the Chinese court in July 2025 to publish a statement of apology in their name on a designated space on Weibo for 60 days and compensate Eleanor for the mental harm caused, protection of her rights and other monetary damages.

Since then, two of her Chinese dramas Why Is He Still Single (2025) and Within the Grip (2026) were aired on Chinese streaming platforms.

For those who are unaware, 52-year-old Yi Fong was involved in a number of controversies, including a fight with a bowling alley assistant in the 1990s, an altercation with a taxi driver in 2010, and knocking down a pedestrian with her car in 2013.

In her mitigation plea during the 2010 court case, Yi Fong said she was suffering from severe clinical depression, anxiety and sleep problems.

Boy crush behind the lyrics of new single

Eleanor, who announced her move from Beijing to Shanghai recently, also released her single Ride the Wave on July 13 and shared her experience writing the lyrics in a Xiaohongshu post on July 28.

She said: "While I was writing this song, I met a man I like very much, which ignited my love for love."

She added that the lyrics were written with her thoughts about love and expressed her affections for the man, who told her before that if he meets the right person, he will bring her to his hometown to visit his grandmother.

Despite that, she clarified that she wrote the song for herself and not for him.

Eleanor also acknowledged that while it is disadvantageous for an actress to announce her romance, it is still okay to be in one. However, if she was, she would prefer to keep things private and only announce it a few years later when the moment is right.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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