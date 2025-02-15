'Even as I write this, I'm crying': Sora Ma marks Valentine's Day reflecting on husband's death

It's usually on special days where we are reminded of our loved ones whom we've lost, and it's no different for Singapore-based Malaysian actress Sora Ma.

On Valentine's Day yesterday (Feb 14), the 41-year-old took to her Instagram to share a post about her late husband, whom she recently revealed died six months ago.

"Do you miss him? Yes. I do. Are you angry or upset that he left so soon? No, because I know how much he wanted to stay with me," she wrote in the post.

"How do you feel about him now? I feel heartbroken for him that he never got the chance to experience parenthood with me. It's been a while since he left. Do you still cry? Yes. Even as I write this, I'm crying."

She added that she doesn't focus on the "what-ifs and hypotheticals as he took good care of her when he was around. "Now that he's gone, I believe he wouldn't want me to let myself fall apart."

Actress Prescelia Chan took to the comments section to comfort her: "Sending love and prayers."

Actress Chantalle Ng and radio DJ Kunhua commented heart emojis.

Earlier this month, Sora gave a tour of her home and reminisced about her late husband.

She said then that her husband was a "very good person during his lifetime", who was very loving and had helped many people.

"So I think the reason why I received so much help during this period is also because he had accumulated a lot of blessings during his lifetime."

