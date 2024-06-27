Fan Bingbing, Cha Eun-woo, Kanye and more: Celeb fashion hits and misses in Paris

The who's who of the fashion world congregated in Paris over the last two weeks, with the men's Spring/Summer 2025 shows held from June 18 to 23 and the Haute Couture Week from June 24 to 27.

Some stars shone brighter than others — here are the highlights.

Fan Bingbing

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C8kd87BycKU/[/embed]

If we went through every event Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing attended for the Haute Couture Week, we'd be here all day.

Her hanfu at Vogue World: Paris on June 23, however, was a stand-out among a sea of celebrities repping European fashion houses.

[[nid:689661]]

Designed by Ming Hua Tang, the outfit included intricate patterns of peacocks, flowers and flowing water and clouds with full sleeves and an orange skirt.

Her bright jade necklace, earrings and ring also featured prominently.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C8oS-MqNRhw/[/embed]

The 42-year-old's golden cut-out dress at the Iris van Herpen Fall/Winter 2024 Haute Couture show was also a stunner, with the details making her look like a blooming flower.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C8p-InkStvE/[/embed]

While Bingbing's outfit for Stephane Rolland was also overflowing with gold, we think it missed the mark, with the sequins and bejewelled details on her waist and sleeves distracting from the silky skirt and headscarf.

[[nid:661661]]

Cha Eun-woo

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C8hH1vwNtop/[/embed]

South Korean heartthrob Cha Eun-woo's look at Dior confused us.

The brand ambassador wore a brown leather jacket from the Dior Winter 2024 collection with what appeared to be a beige vest underneath.

Maybe the 27-year-old remembered that he was going for the Spring/Summer 2025 show at the last minute, because he wore grey shorts.

His boots added yet another colour to the mix — black.

The clash of colours, textures and seasons was frankly bizarre, though his fans begged to differ.

"Whatever he wears, it always screams elegance and style," one X user wrote.

[[nid:683364]]

Shinee's Key

How do you make black on black look interesting? Just ask any goth, or perhaps Key from Shinee.

The 32-year-old attended the Juun.J menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show on June 21, and paired his oversized trousers and long jacket with a short leather coat with structured shoulders and chunky shoes.

"Body is bodying, face is facing, slaying left and right!" a fan commented on an Instagram Reel Shinee posted of him at the event.

Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne took some time off her Greatest Hits world tour to attend the Haute Couture Week in Paris, attending the Iris van Herpen and Tamara Ralph shows on June 24 and the Elie Saab show on June 26.

According to Vogue, the 39-year-old went straight from her tour bus to the Iris van Herpen show.

Wearing a black-and-white patterned outfit that looks more like a sculpture than a dress, Avril told the publication: "It was a very different silhouette and fabric than I am used to, which made it fun."

[[nid:690595]]

The eclectic look, however, broadened her shoulders and arms, making the already-diminutive Punk Princess look even smaller. The rounded silhouette was also not avant-garde as much as it made Avril look bulkier.

We also think the cool-toned nude lipstick and dark eyeshadow combo aged Avril — not great for someone known for looking ever-youthful.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UxKrySqvq7g&ab_channel=TatlerAsia[/embed]

Avril kept with the black-and-white theme for the Tamara Lauren show, but this time it was her dress — a tweed and ostrich feather number she had paired with Chris Louboutin pumps — that aged her. Sorry, but it looked too taitai (wealthy housewife) for us.

Avril switched up her colour palette for the Elie Saab show — with a long coat decked with purple sequins and a black hat that made her look like a glam cowboy.

Seventeen's Vernon

Can't decide between formal wear and jeans?

Seventeen's Vernon got the best of both worlds at the Kenzo Spring/Summer 2025 menswear show in a three-piece indigo denim outfit, with the suit jacket cut like a Japanese haori.

The Western collared shirt with a dark blue tie underneath made for an interesting contrast.

Kanye West

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C8cZudhtOHO/[/embed]

Kanye West has been out of the spotlight for a while due to his various controversies, and we think he may have taken up beekeeping during his hiatus.

Just kidding, but that's the vibe his all-white outfit with a netted mask gave off when he attended the Prototype show on June 20. Or maybe he was dressed as a forensic investigator at a crime scene.

His wife Bianca Censori wore only a nude bodysuit, and fans joked that it could have been bought from Skims, Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian's shapewear line.

Lee Soo-hyuk

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C8W_0VpyK_m/[/embed]

South Korean actor Lee Soo-hyuk definitely knows how to dress with his modelling past.

The 36-year-old attended the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2025 menswear show in an all-black suit with a gold floral brooch.

To spice up his look, he wore the short jacket off one shoulder in some photos, showing off a sleeveless black vest and muscular arms.

Emma Chamberlain

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C8m5BG6Jcjg/[/embed]

Content creator Emma Chamberlain wore Rick Owens to the Vogue World event, matching a maroon floor-length leather skirt and what could only be described as the tiniest bra known to mankind.

What irked us was not how small the top was but that the knit fabric was totally different from the skirt.

At least the colours matched perfectly.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C8pQynkuFy9/?hl=en&img_index=1[/embed]

At the Thom Browne show, Emma wore a look she described to Interview Magazine as "sci-fi villain-coded".

Her outfit mimicked a preppy jacket, waistcoat and skirt combo but it was all one dress, with green, yellow and blue checkers and a fake bowtie to top it off.

"And my socks are made out of latex, so that's unusual and fun," she added.

Ayaka Miyoshi

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C8eKcGAyofk/[/embed]

Japanese model-actress Ayaka Miyoshi took an outfit that looked close to pyjamas and made it fashionable at the Louis Vuitton menswear show.

The Alice in Borderland star wore a matching multicoloured set consisting of a short-sleeved shirt and shorts in the classic LV chequered pattern.

Unbuttoning all but the top two buttons of the shirt, however, made it fashion.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C8hXQINSyz0/[/embed]

The 28-year-old's look for the Kenzo show was much more formal and stunning. She wore a grey suit and skirt combo with black and red floral details and a sequined turtleneck underneath. The look was brought together with black leather boots and a brown leather handbag.

[[nid:685800]]

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.