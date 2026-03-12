Fans of late Chinese actor Yu Menglong pool $3,000 to adopt a bench at Esplanade in commemoration

Fans of late Chinese actor Yu Menglong have adopted a bench for him at Esplanade.

In a post on Facebook and Threads on March 10, a fan named Abby Khoo wrote: "Leaving a commemorative bench for Yu Menglong in Singapore.

"It's not for the sake of formality or creating a buzz. It's just so that in this world, there can be a place where one can sit down and miss him. When someone is tired, they can sit down. When they are sad, they can lean on someone."

She also included the names of 47 fans, including herself, who had pooled a total amount of RM9,210 (S$3,000) for the bench.

Menglong died on Sept 11, 2025, at the age of 37 after he reportedly consumed alcohol and fell from height. His mother announced his cause of death and implored netizens to stop further speculations in a Weibo post days later. However, till now, fans worldwide continued to advocate justice for him due to the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death.

In her post, Khoo also shared photos of the donation form and the transfer of S$3,000 to Esplanade on the same date.

According to the Esplanade website, donors can adopt a tree or mark a bench to "remember, honour and celebrate a loved one, or commemorate a special occasion".

With the adoption, the tree or bench at the Esplanade Forecourt Garden or Roof Terrace will have a plaque engraved with the donors' personalised messages.

Proceeds from the donation will go towards the maintenance of the green spaces at the centre.

Khoo thanked fans who supported the initiative in her post, adding they have adopted the bench till Oct 31, 2037, with the possibility of renewal for another 15 years after that.

AsiaOne have contacted Khoo for more details.

Another fan, believed to have worked together with Khoo on this initiative, shared that a plaque will be affixed to a bench at Esplanade Forecourt Garden in about four weeks' time.

The fan wrote: "The bench faces the boundless sea, with an unobstructed view; the wind is warm and the light is bright. Standing there, I can even imagine him sitting on the bench. Beside the bench is a tree, quietly standing guard, as if keeping him company while he watches the sea."

This is not the first bench Menglong's fans have adopted to commemorate him. One located in London's Victoria Embankment Gardens have also been set up for him since late 2025 and fans continue to lay flowers and gifts there for him.

The plaque on his bench in London was engraved: "Menglong Yu (1988 - 2025). A multi-talented artist who gave with kindness, lived with passion and inspired many."

Besides Menglong, the late South Korean K-pop idol Moonbin from boy band Astro, who died at the age of 25 on April 19, 2023, also have two benches at Esplanade since 2023.

[[nid:731174]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.