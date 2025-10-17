Huang Zitao and Xu Yiyang marry in fairytale wedding ceremony, livestream it for fans

After registering their marriage last year, Chinese singers Huang Zitao and Xu Yiyang held their wedding ceremony yesterday (Oct 16) in Sanya, China, and livestreamed parts of the celebration for fans.

The broadcast, which reportedly garnered over 16 million viewers, featured the couple's fairytale-like wedding.

The ceremony began around 10am and ended close to midnight, said 32-year-old Zitao on the livestream.

Earlier this year, he announced the news of the reception on the variety show Our Love Song, sharing that his team had been preparing for it for half a year and that 100 seats would reportedly be specially reserved for fans at the venue.

Ahead of the ballroom ceremony, the couple had a brief welcome outdoors, decorated with giant dog figures and pastel-coloured flower petals scattered around.

Zitao was dressed in an all-white suit with gold embellishments while Yiyang, 28, looked radiant in her flower-patterned strapless dress.

He even prepared a "500-carat diamond ring" for her, which she reportedly later clarified was actually made of glass.

Chinese singer Liu Xiening, Yiyang's close friend, also gave her best wishes to the couple at the ceremony and joked: "Zitao stole my best friend!"

Getting "a little embarrassed" from the overflowing compliments online, Zitao said: "I'm not used to seeing these comments. Everyone's only saying congrats for the wedding."

He added: "It feels like you're [artificial intelligence], are you guys AI?"

Fans also took to social media to express their amazement at the wedding's lavish design — which was reportedly themed around the Milky Way, exuding a blend of luxury and romance.

When time came to share their vows, Zitao was dressed in a black suit with sparkling embellishments and Yiyang in a designer gown and laced veil.

"The first time I met you was 15 years ago, I was 18. I never thought that 10 years later, 28-year-old me would be standing with you on the stage of this dream wedding," said Yiyang.

"The first time I met you, I didn't know why but I had a really deep impression of you, even though I had also briefly met many other celebrities before... I guess this is fate."

Yiyang's speech for Tao. reminiscing how they met 💖



"the first time I met you was in 2015.

I was 18 years old. I never would’ve imagined that ten years later, at 28, I’d be standing here with you on the stage of a dream wedding like this.."



full trans on 2nd pic #ZTAO #Yiyang pic.twitter.com/mf2m5lngWv — hztttao (@noviaini) October 16, 2025

They also had the cutest ring-bearers — a pair of dogs — who strutted across the stage to deliver the rings.

The couple later switched to a more comfortable fit — Zitao wearing a white silk shirt and dark-coloured pants and Yiyang in a sparkling slim-fit gown, wrapped in a shawl of flowers — as they interacted with guests.

Sharp-eyed fans also noticed a few familiar names on the guest list, particularly those seated at the same table as the bride and groom — Ningning from K-pop girl group Aespa, actor Liu Yuning, actress Liu Xiening and singer Yan Haoxiang.

Fans were especially nostalgic to see Ningning — whose Chinese name is Ning Yizhuo — in attendance, as she had once trained alongside the bride in the SM Rookies programme.

Yiyang was formerly a trainee under SM Entertainment but ultimately did not debut. Zitao was in the K-pop boy group Exo from 2012, managed by the same entertainment company, but left in 2015 for a solo career.

She later joined Zitao's company L.Tao Entertainment in 2018 and debuted as a soloist in 2020.

[embed]https://youtu.be/eGUUkKs0_sA?si=sXar8d-QcNyjIOqP[/embed]

[[nid:724053]]

Esther.LAM@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.