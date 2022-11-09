Friend with benefits? Wilson Lam reveals he only met ex-wife 8 to 10 times a year before they got married

Before they were married, the number of times Wilson Lam met his now ex-wife could be counted on both hands.

In a text response to Hong Kong media outlet HK01, the former TVB actor revealed that he only met his ex-wife Jasmine 'eight to 10 times in a year' prior to them getting hitched.

Presumably responding to Jasmine's earlier claims that they had been together for five years before she found out that she was pregnant, Wilson wrote: "I can't remember if I'd known her (Jasmine) for five years. I only remember meeting her between eight and 10 times a year.

"There were times when we wouldn't even talk to each other for months — we were both young and loved our freedom," he explained.

Wilson added in his text message to HK01 that he was unclear about the status of their relationship prior to marriage: "Were we really dating? Or were we just friends with benefits?"

According to him, the longest time they had spent together was when she returned to Hong Kong from the United Kingdom (UK).

While in the UK, Jasmine, who's British-Chinese, allegedly told him that she wanted to return to Hong Kong and asked if she could stay at Wilson's place temporarily.

Wilson readily agreed, adding that they lived together for about one or two months before he had to fly to China for eight months for work.

"She continued to stay at my place," Wilson recounted. "Both of us ensured that we maintained our individual freedom.

"Just like that, [when I was done with filming] I returned to Hong Kong for no more than two or three months — I honestly can't remember — and she got pregnant," Wilson said.

Jasmine had also alleged that she was treated as a "shadow lover" according to HK01, referring to how her presence was not known to others in Wilson's life.

Refuting those claims, Wilson added that he had brought her out with him after she fell pregnant.

He told reporters: "When I was working or filming a special in Spain, and even when I went to eat with friends, I brought her along with me — I don't think she was what she called a shadow lover."

Wilson's text message response to queries by HK01.

PHOTO: HK01

According to reports, the pair got married in 1994 and welcomed their daughter Denice, 27, that same year. The couple reportedly split after a year of marriage.

Wilson's response comes amid accusations of domestic violence towards Jasmine which the 62-year-old actor has denied. He'd instead claimed that he was "fighting back".

Jasmine subsequently refused to provide further comment on the issue.

However, Jasmine did claim that Wilson neglected Denice, who was recently crowned Miss Hong Kong 2022.

