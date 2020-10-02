Godfrey Gao honoured in Oscars' In Memoriam montage as his parents spent last day of CNY with him

Godfrey Gao honoured in the Oscars' In Memoriam montage.
PHOTO: Screengrab/Youtube
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

The Oscars is undeniably one of the biggest international movie events of the year, recognising the outstanding achievements by those in the film industry.

Beyond the glitz and happy celebrations, the ceremony — held on Sunday Feb 9 — also has an In Memoriam montage honouring those who had died in the preceding 12 months.

While the montage has drawn criticism for the omission of certain people, such as Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce, it included Godfrey Gao, the Taiwanese-Canadian actor-model who died Nov 27 last year on the set of Chasing me, a Chinese reality TV show. The star was 35 years of age.

He was best known for his role as the charismatic Magnus Bane in the action film adaptation of Mortal Instruments. Godfrey was also the first Asian model to be signed by Louis Vuitton.

Over the weekend, his parents also remembered him in a more muted way.

On the last day of Chinese New Year (Feb 8), many fans made their way to the Chin Pao San Cemetery in Taipei, Taiwan, to pay their respects to the actor.

There, they spotted Godfrey's parents. Despite being in a large coat, a scarf, and a mask to hide her face, his mother looked visibly gaunt, reported 8World.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

Seeing how lonely the two looked, a fan wrote: "It must be so hard for them this past holiday season, I want to cry."

ALSO READ: South Korea's Parasite wins Best Picture, Best Director, Original Screenplay at the Oscars

rainercheung@asiaone.com

