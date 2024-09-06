Gossip mill: Dex has bike accident, Karen Mok tells Jerry Yan he's wearing too much, BTS' Jin presents gifts to 110 staffers

Dex has bike accident

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C-zeNRtvokR/?igsh=MTRzdDNuZTNidHFvbQ==[/embed]

South Korean soldier-turned-YouTuber Dex recently debuted as a racer at SuperRace Korea 2024 and he shared how getting there wasn't easy.

The 29-year-old, whose real name is Kim Jin-young, posted a video on his YouTube channel where he detailed his experience participating in the domestic speed sports competition as an ambassador of the motorcycle brand Ducati.

He revealed how the idea came about: "I was so excited to just be an ambassador but then one day, they said there was a competition coming up so at first I thought, 'Should I participate?'"

After slipping up during a practice with his coach Noh Jeong-gil who was leading the way, Dex said he tried to "ride more aggressively" to make up for the mistake, leading to an accident.

"It was my first motorcycle accident… I thought that if I banked a lot, I would definitely be a good rider. So I banked more boldly," he explained, adding that he tried to close the distance between himself and Noh.

"To make up for the distance, I pulled the accelerator without slowing down… suddenly the motorcycle felt like it was going to blow away [from me], and I was separated from it."

He recalled being "a little surprised" at the time but "stood up much cooler than [he] thought and created a legendary scene".

When asked if his pride was hurt, he shook his head: "Not at all. Contrary to what I look like, I don't show pride in useless things… If you prioritise your pride, you might die."

[embed]https://youtu.be/BT0zIPorfE8?si=HaDYyV1kxVZsCNqv[/embed]

Dex shot to the limelight after appearing in the reality dating series Single's Inferno season 2. More recently, he starred in the new season of The Zone: Survival Mission alongside Kwon Yuri, Yoo Jae-suk and Kim Dong-hyun.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WzYjWZHdzH8[/embed]

Karen Mok tells Jerry Yan he's wearing too much

Twenty-three years after their drama, Hong Kong star Karen Mok reunited with Jerry Yan at her recent concert in Shenzhen, China.

When the 47-year-old Taiwanese actor appeared as a special guest, Karen, 54, remarked: "You are so handsome, why are you always so handsome? It's outrageous!"

She then said he was "wearing too much" and called on the audience to get him to take off his clothes.

Jerry stripped off his jacket - revealing his toned arms - and the audience screamed.

Karen later revealed that she invited him to his concert because they made the promise to do so when they filmed Love Scars (2001).

Jerry recalled that he was nervous to work with her at the time and Karen laughed.

"In 31 years of my career, I have only filmed an idol drama once, and I dedicated it to you! It left a deep impression," she said.

BTS' Jin presents gifts to 110 staffers

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C-ZlcX_tJfX/?igsh=M3VzZnA0N21pdzM2[/embed]

BTS' Jin is starring in the upcoming Netflix reality series Kian's Bizarre B&B, and its production company Studio Modal revealed he prepared gifts for 110 of them "with his own money".

Studio Modak shared on their Instagram: "On the last day of filming, he surprised everyone with his gift, bringing good vibes to everyone. I'm posting this so everyone can know how amazing he is!"

They said the staff members were all given "luxurious octopus sets" and praised him. "He kept caring for the staff throughout filming and worked hard for the show. There is a reason why he is world-class. Thanks once again to Jin…let's meet again soon!"

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C_hHehbSg25/?igsh=MTFjYTJ6eWtibTU0dg==[/embed]

In the photos, drinks and a banner thanking the staff could also be seen.

Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, was the first member of BTS to be discharged from the military back in June.

[[nid:699866]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.