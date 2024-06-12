BTS members reunite for Jin's military discharge, RM even plays saxophone for him

BTS had a heartwarming reunion this morning (June 12) as their oldest member Jin was discharged from the military.

The 31-year-old was the first member of the K-pop boy band to enlist back in December 2022, and currently, all other members are also serving national service.

The remaining members, minus Suga who is a social service worker, came to the 5th Infantry Division camp in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do, to meet up with Jin.

RM, J-Hope and V were in civvies while Jimin and Jungkook were dressed in military attire.

South Korea's MBC News was at the scene, livestreaming Jin's discharge on YouTube. He hugged his fellow soldiers and came out of the gates to salute those present, before reuniting with his group mates.

RM, 29, had a saxophone for the special occasion and serenaded Jin as the members embraced one another.

BTS left in a van shortly after and reunited with Suga in a photo posted to X.

J-Hope is believed to be the next member to be discharged in October, followed by RM, V, Jungkook, Jimin and Suga in June 2025.

Jin will meet fans tomorrow in two events, including one where he will hug 1,000 winners of a raffle.

