Gossip mill: Getai singer Angie Lau's cancer under control, Gong Yoo deletes Instagram posts after Lee Sun-kyun's death, G-Dragon parties with top stars after cleared of drug use

Getai singer Angie Lau's cancer under control

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1j2m2NywXH/[/embed]

Getai singer Angie Lau, younger sister to getai singer-actress Liu Lingling, has shared updates on her ongoing cancer treatment.

Last year in March, the 54-year-old — who recovered from breast cancer in 2014 — had relapsed. Initially in June, her stage 4 cancer was stable, but Angie later revealed in August that the cancer cells had spread to the rest of her body, including her lymph nodes, lungs, throat, bones and brain.

In December, Angie shared that her brain tumour had shrunk in size from 2cm to 0.03cm.

Angie visited the hospital for a checkup yesterday (Jan 4) and shared her updates with 8world.

The local publication noted that her voice sounded stronger than before, and her hair had started to grow back after she endured 12 sessions of chemotherapy last year.

[[nid:665216]]

"However, I still don't have enough energy. After speaking continuously for 15 minutes, my voice will 'crack'," Angie said.

She is still unable to sing, and also revealed that she had issues with fluid accumulation in her lungs, and was hospitalised for three days last month.

Angie's latest medical report showed that, though the cancer cell index in her body has not decreased, it has not gotten worse either and is under control.

After ending her rounds of chemotherapy, Angie has been taking anti-cancer drugs and her doctor suggested she could be given anti-cancer injections instead and does not need to undergo more chemotherapy for the time being.

Gong Yoo deletes Instagram posts after Lee Sun-kyun's death

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CyUt-Nryw-a[/embed]

South Korean actor Gong Yoo has worried fans by deleting most of his Instagram posts in the wake of his Coffee Prince co-star Lee Sun-kyun's suicide.

On the 44-year-old's profile, only two posts remain. One from Oct 13 last year shows him in a dressing room, smiling for the camera.

The other is from Dec 30, showing a black square and captioned with the date of Sun-kyun's funeral.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1ccXHES6bs/[/embed]

"Please do not delete your posts on Instagram! We love you very much! Take care of yourself and be healthy!" a fan commented.

Another wrote: "I'm sorry, oppa. Please take some time to heal. Please take care of yourself."

"Come back when you're ready," a fan also commented.

G-Dragon parties with top stars after cleared of drug use

G-Dragon has been busy since he was cleared of drug-use allegations last month.

The K-pop star joined a new agency, Galaxy Corporation, following his departure from YG Entertainment, and will make a comeback in 2024.

He also set up an anti-drug foundation JusPeace, a portmanteau of justice and peace, and plans to donate 300 million won (S$300,000) to it.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1Iq-iDPsen/[/embed]

On Jan 2, the BigBang member took to his Instagram Stories to show that he was partying it up with fellow celebrities following his turmoils.

In attendance were actors such as Lee Jung-jae and his girlfriend Lim Se-ryung (vice president of Daesang Group), Jung Woo-sung, Lee Min-ho, Jang Dong-gun, Go So-young and Jung Il-woo.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788

Community Health Assessment Team: 6493-6500/1

Counselling TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252 TOUCH Care Line (for seniors, caregivers): 6804-6555 Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Online resources mindline.sg stayprepared.sg/mymentalhealth ec2.sg www.tinklefriend.sg www.chat.mentalhealth.sg



[[nid:665544]]

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.