Gossip mill: 4 hot K-pop idols gather for BBQ, Keanu Reeves turns up at strangers' wedding, Jimmy Lin posts first update since car crash

4 hot K-pop idols gather for BBQ

It wasn't just the hotplates that were sizzling in this BBQ restaurant.

South Korean eatery Yeong Cheon Yeong Hwa, located in the Gangnam district of Seoul, uploaded an Instagram post yesterday (Aug 25) showing four signatures on a sheet of paper, along with the pictures and names of four top K-pop idols.

They are Bang Chan from Stray Kids, Jungkook from BTS, Jaehyun from NCT and Cha Eun-woo from Astro, and are all musicians born in 1997.

The restaurant wrote on their Instagram post: "Thank you for visiting and Young Cheon Young Hwa will cheer you guys on!"

This '97 squad appears to have met up at this BBQ restaurant for a get-together and perhaps for Jungkook's birthday, which is next Thursday (Sept 1).

Keanu Reeves turns up at strangers' wedding

What better way to celebrate their most joyous day than with the wholesome Keanu Reeves himself?

On Monday (Aug 22), a newlywed couple in Northampton, England, uploaded to Facebook a picture of their encounter with Keanu at their wedding.

Nikki Roadnight, the lucky bride, wrote on her post: "Yes, that is Keanu Reeves at our wedding."

In the picture, the couple can be seen posing with Keanu, 57, while the husband carries a little girl.

According to Roadnight in an interview with Newsweek, Keanu was a guest at the hotel they were holding their wedding at and was invited by her husband to join them for drinks.

The John Wick actor said that he would join later in the evening — and he did.

Meeting them outside the venue, Keanu didn't stay long because he was recovering from a long flight. However, he still made a point to speak to other guests and take pictures with them.

Jimmy Lin posts first update since car crash

PHOTO: Instagram/Jimmy Lin

It's been over a month since Taiwanese singer Jimmy Lin was hospitalised following a car crash on July 22, and he's finally posted an update.

"Thank you very much for your concern," Jimmy, 47, wrote on a Facebook post. "I have returned home from the hospital to recuperate in the last few days."

Jimmy also expressed his gratitude towards the benefactors who rescued both him and his six-year-old twin son Jenson from their vehicle after they collided with a signpost.

He also took the opportunity to thank fans for the influx of well-wishes and support while also requesting for the public to "stop believing in unproven rumours".

Said Jimmy: "Please give me and my family more time and space. I just want to accompany my family at the moment… I will return to work when my health is better."

On Tuesday, rumours surfaced that Jimmy was not in a good condition after surgery done to his face and was even said to require a nasogastric tube to be fed food.

The following day, those rumours were dispelled by the director of Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital where Jimmy was treated.

His agency also told Taiwanese media today that a titanium rod was affixed to his fractured right arm and he also suffered an intracranial haemorrhage, a collapsed lung and a slight concussion.

ALSO READ: Koo Hye-sun to present artwork in Singapore, Jacqueline Wong leaves TVB and reveals new boyfriend, Seolhyun's world looks like 'video call on unstable WiFi'

khooyihang@asiaone.com