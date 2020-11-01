Gossip mill: Mandopop king Jay Chou brings mummy dearest sightseeing in Singapore - and other entertainment news this week

PHOTO: Instagram/jaychou
Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

MANDOPOP KING JAY CHOU BRINGS MUMMY DEAREST TO SINGAPORE

It's a big night for Singapore as Jay Chou will be serenading fans tonight at the National Stadium. But before he takes the stage by storm, the Taiwanese artiste has one mission: To explore Singapore with his mum.

That's right, Jay brought mummy dearest with him on the Singapore leg of his tour and has gotten some R&R with her. Aww...

In a few Instagram Stories posted yesterday (Jan 10), Jay took a photo of Sim Lim Square and commented that he is familiar with the city-state. He even posted pictures of his mum at a friend's place in Singapore and praised his own photography skills.

He also took a short video of his mum at PS. Cafe (seemingly at the Harding Road branch) and dug into some truffle fries with his friends before his first concert last night.

Jay also promised that he would be exploring more of Singapore today so if you're a big fan, you might want to keep an eye out.

KENNETH MA SAYS HE'S STILL FRIENDS WITH JACQUELINE WONG

PHOTO: Starhub

A new year comes with a clean slate and Hong Kong actor Kenneth Ma is finally clearing the air on his relationship with actress Jacqueline Wong.

While it's been reported that they've broken up after Jacqueline was caught cheating with Hong Kong actor-singer Andy Hui, what's not clear is if Kenneth is still in contact with her.

During a recent trip to Singapore, he told AsiaOne that she didn't contact him about her new show before we were shut down by his manager.

However, it was reported by Hong Kong media that while attending an event a few days ago, 45-year-old Kenneth revealed that he is still good friends with the disgraced actress and even sent her a text greeting over Christmas.

That said, the duo didn't have a chance to meet during her recent trip back to Hong Kong.

LOCAL ACTOR JAMES SEAH APPLIED FOR BTO, NOW FEELS PRESSURED FOR UPCOMING PROPOSAL

When applying for a BTO (Build-To-Order) flat seems like the new way to pop the question, do people still feel stressed about the actual proposal?

Local actor James Seah thinks so, and it's because of his girlfriend's requirements.

Speaking to 8world, the 29-year-old said: "I'm not a romantic person and her expectations are high, but I'll plan it according to her wishes. It's stressful but you can only do this once in your life. It's such an important day so you have to get it right."

It was also reported that his new home is near Boon Keng MRT station, and the couple has just paid their downpayment. The flat is expected to be completed by 2024.

bryanlim@asiaone.com

More about
gossip mill celebrities Social media BTO flats (Build-to-order flats)

