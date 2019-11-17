Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week

XU BIN FELT PRESSURE WHEN REPLACING LATE BUDDY ALOYSIUS PANG IN DRAMA

When filming his latest drama, Victory Lap, Singapore actor Xu Bin has had to compete with the muscular bods and sculpted abs of his younger male co-stars.

The China-born artiste would even have to bare his bod in a scene where he'd only be clad in a towel as he exits the sauna.

You might think that it's enough to give one pause, but what really got him stressed was playing a role originally written for his good friend, the late actor Aloysius Pang.

He told Toggle in an interview: "I didn’t know about this initially, but this definitely makes me feel more pressure than before.

"I’ll have to ask myself if this would be the way he would have played the character, or whether this is how this character would have been portrayed in his mind.”

Xu Bin was also surprised to know that Aloysius is credited as the writer and producer of the drama, alongside their boss and media veteran Dasmond Koh.

"I knew that he was writing something about this because he had mentioned it briefly to me. But I didn’t know that he had already finished writing it, so I was surprised too," he said.

SUPER JUNIOR'S LEETEUK RETURNS FAN'S WALLET

PHOTO: Instagram/xxteukxx

Super Junior was in town recently for Kamp Singapore 2019 and if the sight of the K-pop boyband didn't give you a high, perhaps this act of chivalry would.

According to Korean media, a fan accidentally left her wallet in a bag that was gifted to Super Junior's leader Leeteuk. Before he flew to Singapore for Kamp, Leeteuk took to Instagram and put out a public call for the owner of the wallet to meet him upon his return.

He wrote: "One of our fans left her wallet. It was included in the bag that she gave to me. I will return it to you as soon as I come back to Korea. Don't worry, your wallet is safe with me."

When the band returned from Kamp, they were greeted at Incheon Airport by their fans, including the owner of the lost wallet. Leeteuk told the fan that it's in his manager's possession and they would return it to her shortly. He even asked her jokingly whether she was sure that the wallet is hers.

The encounter was recorded by fans, prompting netizens to lavish praise on the singer and call him an "angel".

NICHOLAS TSE AND FAYE WONG ARE FINE, GUYS

PHOTO: Apple Daily

If the rumours were to be believed, then Nicholas Tse and Faye Wong's relationship is having more ups and downs than a rollercoaster ride at Universal Studios.

It was in August that Faye celebrated her 50th birthday without Nicholas, prompting netizens to speculate whether there was trouble afoot. Then in September, rumours of them getting hitched spread after Faye was spotted with new bling on her left ring finger.

Recently, separation rumours surfaced again, with a spokesperson from Emperor Entertainment Group (which manages Nicholas) saying: "We will not respond to false rumours and questions."

But on Friday (Nov 15), Chinese media seemingly quashed the rumours when they reported that Nicholas returned home to Faye after work. According to one report, Nicholas left his restaurant for the day and allegedly took a ride back to Faye's apartment.

The actor-chef even seemed to be in good spirits as he was smiling, signing autographs and taking photos with fans before he departed.

