'I would hate meeting my idols': Rui En stressed over being co-star Tasha Low's role model

Our idols have their own idols, and we may be surprised to find out they don't necessarily want to meet them.

Before filming commenced for local drama Oppa, Saranghae!, veteran actress Rui En was informed that her younger co-star Tasha Low regarded her as her idol, which gave the 42-year-old a degree of pressure.

She shared with AsiaOne at a recent screening of the drama: "I personally would hate meeting my idols as I feel I would be let down by reality."

She named renowned Hollywood actresses Cate Blanchett and Marion Cotillard who have given "life-changing performances" as her own idols.

She added: "I want to keep them on a pedestal. I am worried they may be disappointing."

Despite her concerns that Tasha, 29, may be let down by her, she decided to put that pressure aside and help Tasha out as a supportive senior.

Rui En shared that she made the effort to send Tasha direct messages regarding script reads, but Tasha was initially too shy to respond properly.

"It got more comfortable as time went on," Rui En said.

Since filming the show together, the two have become closer, posting clips of themselves and making TikToks videos together.

The drama also marked Rui En's first time working with South Korean actor Kimkim (Kim Jae-hoon) who is based in Taiwan. She expressed appreciation for the fresh collaborations.

"When you have been in the industry for a long time, many onscreen partners are 'recycled' so it gets a little old. I appreciate the challenge of establishing a new working relationship," she said.

In Oppa, Saranghae! Qiqi (Rui En) manages to find love with Du Xiaojun (Kimkim) — the fictional character she magically pulled out of her TV — and is navigating her new relationship alongside her career and friendships.

The catch is that the heartthrob who portrays Xiaojun, fictional South Korean actor Cha Tae-woo, is also in Singapore, and is actually in a relationship with Qiqi's colleague Shine (Tasha). Meixin also stars in the drama as Qiqi's best friend and leader of Tae-woo's fan club.

Rui En hasn't appeared on local TV since her last role in The Heartland Hero in 2021 and she explained why.

"Between then and now, life happened," she explained. "I left my management company, and my dad had a heart attack, so I was going through an existential crisis."

Rui En also started her Instagram account and navigated social media on her own.

Believing that life is the best acting teacher, she elaborated: "Whatever struggles we go through inform our acting. I wouldn't dare to say that it made me a better actress, but now I empathise more with characters I might not have empathised with [in the past]."

'There is a particular strain of pressure'

Rui En also plans to venture into causes like mental health and ageism. Holding onto the conviction that there is more to life than acting and singing, she wants to be of service to people in other ways.

She wants to speak up about ageism, in particular towards single women in their 40s.

She explained with gusto: "There is a particular strain of pressure. [People ask questions like] 'First of all, are you going to get married? Are you maybe not straight, is that why you're unmarried?'"

In addition to pressure from younger generations, who are adept with social media, she added that older people may feel insecure about their professional or personal lives.

However, her face lit up when she mentioned the silver lining.

"With age also comes wisdom. The best thing that comes with getting old — I know it sounds like a cliche — is wisdom and comfort in your own skin," she chirped confidently.

Specifically, she has acquired the 'superpower' of being present in the moment, which is the most important thing for her at this age.

She reflected: "When I was younger, it was difficult for me to be present, I was always in the past or future. I have learnt that the most important thing is the present.

"If you miss that, you are letting everything go by."

Rui En announced on Instagram on April 18 that she is the ambassador of Unlabelled Run 2023 which aims to promote the awareness and removal of labels that restrict people from empathising with one another. The event takes place on June 24.

Oppa, Saranghae! is currently streaming on meWATCH, and is showing on Channel 8 from Mondays to Fridays at 9pm.

