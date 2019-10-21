'Her condition didn't look very bad': Pastor reveals regrets after Sulli's death

In the wake of Korean singer-actress Sulli's death on Oct 14, celebrities have decried cyberbullying while fans have petitioned for new laws. But could more have been done to help the troubled star before her death?
In an emotional Facebook post, Kim Hyung-kook, a pastor, confessed his regret at not recognising the severity of Sulli's problems when she asked him for help.
Kim opened up about his encounter with Sulli, whose real name is Choi Jin-ri, sharing that he first met her two years ago through mutual friends.
Kim, who leads Nadulmok, a church in Seoul, wrote in Korean: "She had a life of faith and spiritual experience but she said that she could not help but be anxious and helpless. She already had suicidal thoughts.
"Her condition didn't look very bad at the time, so I told her I could put a band-aid on it, but it was better to solve the underlying problem."
Hoping that Sulli would experience "true recovery though a genuine encounter with God", Kim recommended that she attend bible study and worship sessions.
According to Kim, Sulli only attended several meetings before she stopped coming "for one reason or another". "I have a heavy heart, thinking that I did not respond more urgently to a person in crisis," Kim lamented. "I just hope for her to rest in peace in the arms of the Lord." Sulli, who started her showbiz career as a child actress and later joined the girl group f(x), had gone on a hiatus in 2014 due to hate comments from online trolls. Her sudden death at 25 took fans by surprise as she had just released a new single, Goblin. She had also recently hosted JTBC's Night of Hate Comments, a talk show where celebrity guests tackle hateful comments, malicious rumours, and cyberbullying. Local police said that Sulli was battling severe depression.
