'Her condition didn't look very bad': Pastor reveals regrets after Sulli's death

In the wake of Korean singer-actress Sulli's death on Oct 14, celebrities have decried cyberbullying while fans have petitioned for new laws. But could more have been done to help the troubled star before her death?

In an emotional Facebook post, Kim Hyung-kook, a pastor, confessed his regret at not recognising the severity of Sulli's problems when she asked him for help.

Kim opened up about his encounter with Sulli, whose real name is Choi Jin-ri, sharing that he first met her two years ago through mutual friends.

Kim, who leads Nadulmok, a church in Seoul, wrote in Korean: "She had a life of faith and spiritual experience but she said that she could not help but be anxious and helpless. She already had suicidal thoughts.

"Her condition didn't look very bad at the time, so I told her I could put a band-aid on it, but it was better to solve the underlying problem."

Hoping that Sulli would experience "true recovery though a genuine encounter with God", Kim recommended that she attend bible study and worship sessions.