Hong Kong actor Tony Hung joins the list of dads-to-be in 2021

Latest celebrity pregnancy announcements have got us all excited this year. From television actors, to movie stars and famous Singapore DJs, there are many famous couples who are set to welcome their little tots in style.

To keep you posted about celeb couples who are expecting a plus-one in 2021, here are the latest celebrity pregnancy announcements that are creating all the buzz.

Latest local celebrity pregnancy announcements in 2021

1. Tony Hung & Inez Leong

The latest celebrity pregnancy announcement revealed last week came from TVB actor Tony Hung. The ‘just married’ star took to Instagram to share the good news. Well, two pieces of good news that is!

After tying the knot on July 11, Tony and his model-actress wife Inez Long announced on the same day that they are expecting a baby in December. His Instagram post also included photos of the newlywed couple sporting the biggest smiles during their big day.

The actor proposed back in February, and had already shared the couple’s desire to become parents soon but added that they “didn’t think [they] would [succeed] this quickly.”

Congratulations to the lovely couple.

2. Cheryl Wee & Roy Fong

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram / weecheryl

The force is strong in Cheryl Wee’s family, as the former actress announced her pregnancy on May the 4th.

Probably in one of the wittiest and most adorable celebrity pregnancy announcements, Cheryl uploaded a video on Instagram of her family whispering a secret to each other only to reveal she is expecting her third baby!

With Britney Spear’s hit song Oops!… I Did It Again playing in the video, the celeb mum captioned her post with a playful, “Oops, we did it again!”

At the end of the video, the happy couple are seen holding up a picture of an ultrasound scan.

3. Zhang Zhenhuan & Sally Pan

Former Mediacorp actor Zhang Zhenhuan, now known as Zhang Zhenxuan, also joined in the list of celebrity pregnancy announcements this year.

The celeb dad took to Instagram to share a post on Children’s Day and revealed that his wife Sally Pan is pregnant with baby number two. In the photo, Pan’s baby bump can be seen as she holds their first son Miro.

He told 8world that he and his wife have always wanted a second child. They also hope to give birth to their child in Singapore, who is due on September this year.

4. Daniel Ong & Wife Fay Tan

Finally, the latest local celebrity pregnancy announcements that made a lot of buzz came from former DJ Daniel Ong and his wife Fay Tan. The proud dad-to-be took to Instagram to reveal that they are expecting a baby soon.

In his Instagram post dated March 10, Daniel opened up about their tough their pregnancy journey that made them worried about the health of their baby. As he explained, “These past few months have been tough, and we have been praying non stop for the health of our new little one.”

But after some tests and “invasive procedures,” Daniel and his wife were able to confirm that their family will have a “plus 1” soon.

“So I guess it 2+2+1 now!” Ong said on his post.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.