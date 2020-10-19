Hong Kong actress Michelle Yim is so fit at 65 that even hunkle Zheng Geping praised her

It seems that these days, many celebrities are defying age — think Taiwanese former actress Joey Wong, Hong Kong actress Sharla Cheung, and local actress Chen Xiuhuan.

Veteran Hong Kong star Michelle Yim is tossing her hat in the ring and she's flaunting her receipts on Instagram.

The 65-year-old uploaded some snaps of her during a workout, showing off her lean, fit body with just a hint of some abs. It even got our very own hunkle Zheng Geping praising her in the comments, saying she's "very fit".

And we all know that he's kind of Singapore's gold benchmark for having an age-defying body at 56 because just look at his abs.

According to Hong Kong media, Michelle revealed the three secrets to her youthful looks and no, it's got nothing to do with a certain "miracle water".

Firstly, she drinks plenty of tonic soups. She consumes collagen-rich bone broths that improve one's complexion and integrate foods rich with antioxidants into her diet, such as tomatoes, blueberries, and spinach.

Secondly, she keeps herself physically active. Michelle loves her hikes, just like fellow Hong Kong actors Chow Yun Fat and Carina Lau. She described working out as "the most worthwhile investment in life" and said "exercise can heal everything".

Lastly, she also protects her skin from harmful UV rays while she's out in the sun soaking up that vitamin D. It's common knowledge that exposure to UV rays can cause premature ageing of the skin. By the way, it's also been said that you should slap on some sunscreen even if you're staying indoors.

