How are Zoe Tay, Patricia Mok, Joshua Tan and other local celebs spending their Singapoliday?

School's out, December is here. Had it been a typical year, most of us would be enjoying a nice relaxing holiday somewhere away from our sunny island. Since it's been anything but, a Singapoliday it is.

Our local celebrities seem to be fully embracing it — by flying, zipping through the sky (no planes needed), discovering wildlife, and more! Here are what some of them have been up to.

Zoe Tay goes sky diving

Travel bubbles might be burst but flying is definitely still possible, at least over at iFly Singapore.

With a bunch of rambunctious kids and plenty of time during their school holidays, Zoe Tay brought the family over to Sentosa for some indoor sky diving. While floating in the air looked like a breeze, Zoe remarked that it was actually much harder.

"The wind is so strong it's hard to control your limbs! It feels like you're getting tossed around," she said. "Thankfully there was an instructor to supervise and help."

Hair-raising experience aside, the adrenaline-rush left her and the kids wanting more and she swore they would be back again.

SingapoRediscover vouchers can be used at iFly Singapore.

Joshua Tan zips through the sky

There's more to Sentosa than frolicking on golden sand and splashing in the water, as Joshua Tan showed us.

His thrilling video featured his fiancée Zoen Tay alongside him as they zipped through the sky above the island, while cable cars and a gorgeous sunset paint a picturesque backdrop.

SingapoRediscover vouchers can be used at Mega Adventure Zipline and Trampoline.

Patricia Mok and Cynthia Koh go on two wheels around town

How better to travel in style than on a Segway?

Patricia Mok and Cynthia Koh found themselves on one of the country's most postcard-worthy routes during their two-hour tour of the Marina Bay area, and their photos look tons cooler thanks to the Segway's headlights.

Unfortunately, SingapoRediscover vouchers cannot be used for the Marina Bay Mini Segway Guided Tour.

Felicia Chin's quality time with mum at the zoo

Considering the lack of foreign visitors at popular tourist attractions, now's a good time to bring the family out for a stroll through these places. Along with her actor boyfriend Jeffrey Xu, Felicia Chin made a special trip with her mother to the zoo for the latter's birthday.

"I remembered how mum used to bring us to the zoo when we were younger. Now it's our turn to bring her there!" she wrote in her Instagram post.

The trio witnessed a monkey's acrobatic prowess, a panda's meal, and even took the time out to recreate a pose from their childhood photos.

SingapoRediscover vouchers can be used at Singapore Zoo.

Jacelyn Tay's first trip to the River Safari

It's been six years since the River Safari was opened to the public, but it's Jacelyn Tay's first-ever trip there!

And despite adorable red pandas and round giant pandas vying for the top spot as the attraction's cutest animals, Jacelyn's heart was swayed by the underwater features instead.

Teoh Zetong's off-island adventures

While visiting other countries might be out of the picture now, there's the option of visiting one of Singapore's off-shore islands!

After 10 long years, Star Search winner Teoh Zetong finally made a trip over to Pulau Ubin again with his friends. With rented bicycles on hand, the group cycled around the island where they went rock skipping, saw really IG-worthy views, and even found a really huge crab.

Never mind the drizzle, they definitely had fun.

There are guided cycling, foot, and boat tours, as well as other interesting tour packages at Pulau Ubin available with SingapoRediscover vouchers.

