Hyun Bin to star in new spy action film

Months ago, rumour had it that everyone's favourite reel North Korean captain had cleared his schedule for 2022 so that he could marry girlfriend Son Ye-jin.

Today (Nov 16), Hyun Bin's talent management agency Vast Entertainment announced that the handsome 39-year-old has taken on a role in the new spy action film Harbin, scheduled to begin filming next year.

Set in the early 1900s in Harbin, the capital of China's northernmost province Heilongjiang, the movie tells the tale of Korean independence activists who risk their lives to take back their homeland.

Apart from taking on action scenes, Hyun Bin will also flex his emotional side as he reportedly has to express feelings of anxiety and responsibility.

The movie will be directed by Woo Min-ho (Inside Men) and working together with him on the film will be cinematographer Hong Kyung-pyo, who worked on the Oscar-winning film Parasite.

