‘I couldn’t ask for a pic because my manager said no’: Cafe staff on serving Jay Chou drinks at Dempsey

Some fans have run into their favourite celebrities at the gym or an amusement park in Singapore. For us unlucky ones, we can only seethe with jealousy or live vicariously through these fortunate few.

One woman who met Taiwanese pop icon Jay Chou at work shared her experience in a Tiktok video yesterday (Dec 15).

Walking through Dempsey, according to her location info at least, a TikTok user going by Toocool shared: “I can’t believe I served Jay Chou his drinks at work today. Hope you liked your Oreo milkshake, iced Americano and hot Americano, ahhh!”

She added in the description: “I couldn’t ask for a pic because my manager said no, though my colleagues were joking about auctioning the chair he sat on for $2,000.”

Fellow fans were dismayed that Toocool couldn’t get a photo with Jay, who is performing at the Singapore National Stadium on Saturday and Sunday as part of his Carnival World Tour.

“I would've taken that picture and gotten the scolding I deserve,” one user commented, to which Toocool responded: “Wasn’t gonna risk getting fired.”

Some of the comments that followed included: “Work can easily be found again but that picture could be once in a lifetime” and “He seems ok with pics, you missed your chance!”

One fan even commented that she should not be fired for something like taking a photo with a celebrity, and that she should escalate it to the Ministry of Manpower if she was.

Some fans sympathised with the manager on the other hand, with one commenting that they probably didn’t “want him to get disturbed”.

Jay, 43, also shared a photo from outside P.S. Cafe at Dempsey on his Instagram Story yesterday.

He isn’t just having coffee in Singapore while preparing for his concert. On Wednesday, Jay shared photos on Instagram of himself and his wife, model-actress Hannah Quinlivan, lounging at the beach in Sentosa. He also hung out with friends including Rio Peng (formerly of Taiwanese boy band 5566) and visited the Night Safari.

From his Instagram Stories today, he was also at the Spotify office here — where a meeting room was named after him — to receive an award.

Last week, Jay was shopping at a Chanel store in Taiwan when he spotted paparazzi trailing him and humorously called out to them: “You don't have to sneak around to take pictures next time! Come in and choose a few pieces that you like, I'll foot the bill.”

