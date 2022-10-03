'Minnie waved back!' Fans catch (G)I-dle visiting Universal Studios Singapore

People run into celebrities in all sorts of situations. Be it in a supermarket or a taxi, we shouldn’t be surprised that celebrities love to enjoy their free time in Singapore.

Case in point: K-pop girl group (G)I-dle headed to Universal Studios Singapore (USS) to attend Halloween Horror Nights after their concert on Saturday (Oct 1).

The five idols — Minnie, Mi-yeon, Shuhua, So-yeon and Yuqi — were in Singapore for the last stop of their Just Me ( )I-dle World Tour on Oct 1, which marked the group’s first visit to the country.

A user going by Zilingg on TikTok ran into the idols, sharing a video they took of the group captioned: “Who would have thought they would be at USS”.

Text on the video read: “OMG, Minnie waved back!” with a sobbing emoji.

https://www.tiktok.com/@zilingggg/video/7149830730741189889?_r=1&_t=8WBmAbaFthJ&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7149830730741189889

Zilingg replied to a comment that the singers had gone to the attraction after their concert ended.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok



Another TikTok user joked that the ghosts working in the haunted houses would break character upon seeing the idols and revert to being fans.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

Another fan ran into (G)I-dle at USS as well, sharing on TikTok that they had “just gotten off a ride” when they saw them.

“They are literal dolls,” noted the fan. “They are so pretty.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@blueningluv/video/7149803765686635778?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

While most fans similarly commented on how lovely the women looked or how glad they were that the girl group got to have fun after work, some lamented group member So-yeon’s absence at USS.

According to one fan, So-yeon was “always working” and did not attend casual events like this, while another recounted that she had even “brought her laptop and ate french fries in the hotel” to do some work while the women were visiting Vietnam.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

USS wasn’t the only place fans got to briefly meet the girl group.

One post on TikTok by the user Takumi Tofu shows (G)I-dle in a carpark, presumably at their concert venue, and interacting with their fans as they pass by.

https://www.tiktok.com/@takumidoufu/video/7149650858102361345?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

Another video shows Shuhua opening the window on her van to chat with the fans and Minnie poking her head through to greet those who had gathered as well.

https://www.tiktok.com/@takumidoufu/video/7149652657278389506?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7149652657278389506

(G)I-dle is set to release their next mini-album I Love on Oct 17.

ALSO READ: E-Junkies: Pop idols Young-jae of Got7 and Minnie of (G)I-dle star in Netflix's first K-sitcom So Not Worth It, but they're not the ones with the greatest star charisma