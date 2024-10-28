'I never once thought it was over for us': CL shares how 2NE1 got back together after 8 years

2NE1 held their last concert tour a decade ago and, with their final performance in 2015 and subsequent disbandment in 2016, Blackjacks (their fans) had feared that the K-pop girl group might never reunite.

But then the members — CL, Dara, Park Bom and Minzy — did a surprise performance at Coachella 2022, which got the ball rolling for their 15th anniversary reunion this year.

"Just four months ago, to some we were considered a disbanded group," CL explained on a recent episode of You Quiz on the Block.

"But even when we were just eating together as friends, we made plans, and that's how it started: With small, trivial things."

2NE1 appeared on the talk show, hosted by Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho, after finishing the South Korean leg of their latest Welcome Back Asia tour.

CL added that it was difficult to get four people together, but the members of 2NE1 still met up regularly at the beginning of the year during Minzy's birthday.

"That's how I could easily invite them to Coachella. Initially, I was invited alone but the timing felt just right [to reunite]."

Then when their 15th anniversary came around in 2024, the 33-year-old thought: "Let's just start with one photo together." But she was "greedy and didn't know how to be realistic".

And after meetings with their former label YG Entertainment, a full tour was announced in July.

Speaking separately, CL said that she and the other 2NE1 members needed to be "fully okay" to get back together, but couldn't make promises early on that they'd reunite someday.

"I had to work harder and make sure I continued to be okay, because I personally never once thought it was over for us or that we would stay disbanded forever," she said.

Dara, 39, praised CL for being a leader with "the willpower and drive to move things forward".

"She gathered us for meetings, and we booked a gym set up like a concert hall to practise in every day. We practised so much that we could even do it just after we'd woken up."

Minzy recounted their first time rehearsing together again.

"On the first day of practice, we finished the song Fire and struck an ending pose afterwards," the 30-year-old said. "Looking at it in the mirror was really touching."

'We've changed a lot but the fans' eyes have remained the same'

2NE1 performed in Seoul for three nights earlier this month, and the members reminisced seeing their local fans in person after a long time.

"The fans I remember the most are those who cried as soon as they heard our music and closed their eyes," Minzy said. "It's because I think of how long they must have waited."

Dara said: "It was worth it because fans who've supported us all the way from our debut came, so it was like a huge party from the beginning, like a 4,000-seater club with fans enjoying themselves as much as we did.

"That's why I was able to run around and get even crazier."

She remarked how people who couldn't attend their concerts 10 years ago because they were students can buy their tickets now, as they are working adults with families.

"I saw faces I'd seen before, one by one," CL said. "We've changed a lot, but the fans' eyes have remained the same.

"It was a precious time."

2NE1 heads to Manila on Nov 16 and 17 for the next leg of their tour. They will also perform in Singapore for two nights on Dec 21 and 22.

