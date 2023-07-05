'I wouldn't be able to sleep at night': Irene Ang once declined business deal to send her artistes to casino ship in skimpy clothes

Shady deals may happen in showbiz, but one woman is having none of it.

Singaporean actress and founder-CEO of talent management agency Fly Entertainment Irene Ang revealed that she was once presented an unsavoury business deal which involved her artistes.

"An overseas company asked me to bring a few artistes on a casino ship," the 54-year-old told Shin Min Daily News.

"When I asked whether they wanted them to perform or do a catwalk, they told me they didn't need it, as long as my artistes 'dressed skimpily'."

Irene said that the company's intentions were "too obvious" and she immediately declined the offer.

She added: "Because of that, some people criticised me for not knowing how to make money, but I'd say, 'Making money this way? I'm afraid I won't be able to sleep at night'."

Irene also noted that many young and attractive stars — both male and female — get asked out for dinners by the wealthy with ulterior motives.

"Allan Wu has such a great body, he always gets dinner invitations from rich women. But if you want to invite one of my artistes to dinner, I would politely say, 'Invite me first, I love dinner the most!'"

[[nid:637435]]

While Irene is intent on protecting her artistes, some blame her for her interference. She elaborated to the Chinese daily that some asked her why she didn't allow them to attend the dinners and blame the company for obstructing their career growth and fortune.

"If someone wants to violate my artistes, I would absolutely not allow it," she said.

Irene's comments come in light of the recent #MeToo movement in Taiwan.

Over the last few weeks, many top Taiwanese entertainers have been accused of sexual assault and harassment, including singer-actor Aaron Yan and hosts Mickey Huang, Blackie Chen and Nono.

Local actor Mark Lee, who is close friends with Nono, said that he felt "very sad and very worried" after learning about the allegations.

"No matter what, the matter has already happened. Whatever he has done in the first place, he should know that it will become a worry eventually," the 54-year-old said. "Since it has already come to this point, he should prepare to face it and not let his family and the victims down."

Mark added that he contacted Nono once the news broke and told him: "You must really handle this properly. If it is not real, then let time speak for itself.

"If it is real, then you should face it head on, because that is what you should do."

[[nid:637307]]

drimac@asiaone.com