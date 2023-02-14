Jacqueline Wong makes comeback 4 years after scandal, Sammi Cheng responds

It may be counterintuitive to give well wishes to people who have done wrong to us, but some do it anyway.

Four years after her affair with singer Andy Hui, 55, was exposed, Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong, 34, is making her return to showbiz with a new music release.

Yesterday (Feb 13), Andy's wife, Hong Kong superstar Sammi Cheng, was asked for her opinion about the return at an event for her new film Lost Love, and the 50-year-old replied: "I have not heard about this, but if you were to ask me, everybody deserves a new beginning. Regardless of what we have experienced, everybody should have a chance to start anew."

Regarding her Valentine's Day plans, she laughed and said that she had forgotten about it and she and Andy have no special plans in mind.

"We don't need a candlelight dinner, just simple salted fish and vegetables will do."

In April 2019, the scandalous affair was exposed when Andy and Jacqueline were captured kissing in the backseat of a cab. They were headed to Jacqueline's home after a common friend alighted from the taxi.

At that time, Andy was married to Sammi and Jacqueline was in a serious relationship with TVB actor Kenneth Ma. Sammi later expressed that she planned to forgive him and that they would work harder on the marriage together.

Jacqueline and Kenneth broke up soon after and he is now happily engaged to TVB actress Roxanne Tong, who was formerly Jacqueline's good friend.

Coincidentally, he celebrated his 49th birthday yesterday and Roxanne, 35, posted a picture of a balloon with the words "Happy Birthday Kenneth" floating in the swimming pool.

