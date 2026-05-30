'I don't interfere in young people's affairs': JJ Lin's mum responds to family rift rumours

Are her sons beefing with each other? Mama Lin says no.

Rumours that JJ Lin, 45, was fighting with his brother and sister-in-law recently went viral on Weibo after fans noticed that the had edited posts from 2025 to remove photos of the pair.

The photos were removed from Weibo and Instagram, but remained on the Singaporean singer-songwriter's Facebook and Threads profiles.

He was also following his brother Eugene on social media, but not his sister-in-law Rita.

Some netizens speculated that the family may have had a falling out over JJ's new girlfriend, 23-year-old influencer Annalisa 'Qi Qi' Liu.

Others also claimed that JJ's mum had unfollowed Rita.

JJ's mum recently spoke to Taiwanese media platform China Times to deny the claim, sharing that she couldn't have unfollowed Rita when she doesn't even use social media.

She added that she only uses the internet to buy necessities on Taobao and barely even checks entertainment news.

She shared that she lives a low-key life, only taking care of her two sons, her daughter-in-law and her two granddaughters.

Shin Min Daily News also contacted a friend of JJ's mum, who confirmed that she is not very adept at using social media.

Her account was set up by a friend so she could view photos from events, and she apparently doesn't know how to use the other features.

Prior to the latest rumours, the relationship between Annalisa and JJ's mum also appeared to be positive.

JJ soft-launched his relationship with Annalisa through a group photo taken at his mum's 70th birthday celebration back in December 2025.

He also brought his mum along to New York earlier this month when attending Annalisa's graduation ceremony.

When asked by China Times about her relationship with Annalisa and whether she likes her, JJ's mum said: "It's not a matter of liking or disliking. I don't interfere much in young people's affairs."

Her relationship with Eugene and his wife has been harmonious since his marriage, and that the couple usually don't butt into JJ's life either, she said.

She also hopes the rumours will abate, and no one will try and sow discord among the family members.

[[nid:736881]]

drimac@asiaone.com