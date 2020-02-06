Kim Soo-hyun and Park Bo-gum coming up soon on Netflix

After Hyun Bin, Park Seo-joon, and Lee Min-ho dominated our Netflix accounts in the first half of the year, two more handsome oppas are due to appear on the streaming service in the second half.
Kim Soo-hyun — after two cameos in Hotel Del Luna and Crash Landing On You — will return to the small screen in the new tvN romance drama It's Okay Not To Be Okay.
This is his first starring role in a drama since 2005's Producer and also his first full project since completing his military service in July last year.
The 32-year-old stars as Moon Kang-tae, a community health worker at a psychiatric ward who is disillusioned about love. An unusual romance begins when he crosses path with children's book author Go Moon-young (Seo Ye-ji), who has an anti-social personality disorder.
It's Okay Not To Be Okay will premiere on Netflix on June 20.
Park Bo-gum, on the other hand, will be in another tvN drama titled Record of Youth — also known as The Moment on some drama fansites — about three young people trying to make it in the fashion industry.
He plays Sa Hye-jun, a pragmatic, optimistic, and aspiring model-actor juggling idealism with the realities of everyday life. Byeon Woo-seok stars as his best friend Won Hae-hyo who — despite being born into privilege — wants to prove himself through hard work. The drama also features Park So-dam as aspiring make-up artist An Jeong-ha.
While Netflix announced the drama will be released in the second half of 2020, a fansite claimed that it will be shown in South Korea from September 6 onwards, so we can expect it to pop up on our local screens soon after.
