Lap dance and 6-packs: Hong Ling, Nick Teo and celeb entourage take on dares for couple's bachelor and bachelorette parties

It isn't every day that you see local celebrities lap-dancing and twerking to random strangers at Orchard Road or touching someone's six-pack at Clarke Quay.

But for a once-in-a-lifetime occasion, they are game for it.

Local celebrity couple Nick Teo and Hong Ling — who will be tying the knot on Dec 15 — recently went on their bachelor and bachelorette parties with their celebrity pals.

In a series of on-going videos on The Celebrity Agency's Instagram page, Nick, 33, was joined by actors Chen Hanwei, 54, Desmond Ng, 36, James Seah, 33, and Zhang Zetong, 30, as they strolled along Orchard Road in suits to complete their challenges.

The first challenge required Nick to complete a lap dance for a stranger.

As the actors introduced Nick and explained the situation, a woman said: "I think he would love it", pointing to her husband who was sitting nearby with their infant.

"Really?" Desmond and Zetong called out excitedly.

So Nick danced before the man who was cradling the baby in his arms, as the child looked at Nick curiously.

"You see the baby seems to be enjoying it, he is looking at you!" said Hanwei.

As more people gathered around the celebrities, Hanwei noticed something.

"There're a lot of people carrying handbags here," he said.

And so for another challenge, they each borrowed a handbag and did a catwalk together.

"I won't steal your money, just borrow it for a moment," Hanwei joked.

When each of them had a bag, Hanwei approached a busker and requested for a "modern" song and the street became their runway.

At one point, they decided to reveal one of Hong Ling's secrets to remove one of their challenges.

Apologising to her first, Zetong said: "Actually, Hong Ling is just like her cat, she doesn't like to bathe before she goes out in the morning."

"Are you serious?" exclaimed Desmond, out of the camera.

"In her defence, she said that she bathed the night before she slept, so she felt that there is no need to do so," Zetong added.

Nick asked them: "Do you all bathe?"

"You don't do it too?" asked Desmond.

"I also don't bathe," Nick replied, as the others laughed.

When you thought that was enough to see for the night, one of the final challenges required one of them to "twerk with an uncle".

The challenge was bravely accepted by Zetong.

Approaching a man, he asked: "Uncle, can I have a dance with you?"

He proceeded to tell the man's wife that she "cannot see this", and asked the man to raise his hands.

"Are you doing a magic trick? Would my wallet be gone?" asked the man jokingly as he raised it.

As Zetong proceeded with his moves, Nick and the others walked away hurriedly, pretending not to know him.

"Bye bye Zetong," Hanwei added.

As for Hong Ling, her bachelorette party was joined by Bonnie Loo, 29, Priscelia Chan, 45 and Cynthia Koh, 49, at Clarke Quay.

Their challenges included asking strangers to buy them drinks, arm-wrestling with a stranger, striking a cute pose with a tourist, collecting five items from guys and touching a man's abs.

As the four actresses — dressed in matching pyjamas — looked for a willing party, a woman who was dining at a restaurant with her friends asked: "You want the guys?" She called a man sitting next to her.

"Yes! We need a six-pack," they exclaimed, laughing.

Priscelia explained: "Can the bride-to-be have a touch on…"

"Yeah," the man said, smiling as he lifted his shirt, revealing his muscles.

Hong Ling poked shyly at his abs with her two index fingers.

Towards the end of the video, as they completed their challenges, Hong Ling said: "You see, that's what sisters are for, they are here to help me with these challenges."

