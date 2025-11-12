Late Benz Hui disclosed details of cancer diagnosis for first time in final TV interview

The late Benz Hui had revealed details about his kidney cancer diagnosis for the first time in the TV talk show Doctors and You — Eat Well 2, which aired on Tuesday (Nov 11) — two weeks after his passing.

The veteran Hong Kong actor, who died at the age of 76 on Oct 28, said in the show — which was recorded in August — that he discovered his urine was dark brown last year.

At first, he had thought it was just from "heatiness". However, when his condition did not improve after two weeks, his Singaporean wife Angeli Lung urged him to undergo a medical examination.

"I did the test and the doctor said, 'You have blood [in your urine]'. I was shocked. They also found a shadow in my kidney, and upon further examination, [they concluded] it was a tumour," Benz shared.

He underwent kidney removal surgery after doctors confirmed that the cancer cells hadn't spread.

Benz also said he trusted the professionalism of the doctors and wasn't too worried about his situation, sharing he was able to get out of bed the day after operation and praised the doctor for their medical skills.

"[My condition] didn't affect my mood. I treated it like filming a movie," he added, with his trademark sense of humour.

Benz was reportedly hospitalised in critical condition on Oct 27 and many Hong Kong celebs were seen visiting him, bearing solemn expressions. He died on the morning of Oct 28 from multiple organ failure due to kidney cancer.

In an obituary issued on Oct 31, his family announced that his funeral will be held on Nov 17 at the Po Fook Memorial Hall in Tai Wai, Hong Kong, and the cremation will take place the following afternoon.

His family will reportedly donate all condolence money received to the Children's Cancer Foundation.

Details of funeral on Nov 17

In a Xiaohongshu post on Nov 11, Benz's daughter Charmaine thanked everyone for their heartwarming messages to her family.

She wrote: "I know from the internet that many of my dad's supporters will be travelling to Hong Kong to send him off, our family is very thankful for the love he had received from everyone... Once again, we'd like to thank everyone for their love and support for my father. He remains in our hearts forever."

Charmaine also shared details of Benz's funeral on her social media accounts. On Nov 17, the public can pay their respects from 4pm to 5pm at the memorial hall. Benz's family will address the media between 5.30pm and 6pm.

The funeral procession and cremation on Nov 18 will be a private affair, attended only by family and close friends.

